Tributary Capital Management Has Lowered Its Oshkosh Com (OSK) Stake by $555,000; Share Value Rose; Guinness Asset Management LTD Decreased Stake in Sunpower (SPWR) as Stock Price Rose

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Sunpower Corp (SPWR) by 29.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 71,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 63.04% . The institutional investor held 168,500 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 240,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Sunpower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $12.51. About 355,293 shares traded. SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) has risen 72.42% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SPWR News: 08/05/2018 – SUNPOWER-2018 ADJ. EBITDA GUIDANCE ALSO ASSUMES ABOUT $50 MLN REDUCTION OF NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST INCOME FROM ANTICIPATED SALE OF LEASE PORTFOLIO; 16/03/2018 – SunPower likely to expand U.S. manufacturing as tariffs weigh; 10/04/2018 – Vandenberg Air Force Base’s 28-Megawatt Solar Power System from SunPower Now Fully Operational; 25/05/2018 – SUNPOWER CORP – ANTICIPATES UNIT WILL BORROW FULL AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT PRIOR TO OR ON JUNE 1, 2018; 09/04/2018 – SUNPOWER ASKED U.S. FOR EXEMPTION TO SOLAR PANEL IMPORT TARIFFS; 04/05/2018 – SUNPOWER GROUP LTD – SECURED RMB80 MLN ENVIRONMENTAL EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURING CONTRACTS FROM XINJIANG XINTE; 09/04/2018 – SUNPOWER OFFERING TO INVEST MORE IN U.S. IF GRANTED EXEMPTION; 02/05/2018 – SunPower CFO Announces Departure, New CFO Named; 21/04/2018 – DJ SunPower Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPWR); 30/05/2018 – SunPower by Stellar Solar’s Latest Episode of “Solar Cribs” Features a Military Veteran Family in Escondido, California

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oshkosh Corp Com (OSK) by 35.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc sold 7,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 13,425 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, down from 20,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $69.06. About 97,148 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Oshkosh $300m WNG 10Y; IPT +187.5 Area; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Net $110.8M; 09/04/2018 – Oshkosh in Amended Credit Pact, Which Includes $850M Revolving Facility and $325M Term Loan Facility; 24/04/2018 – Oshkosh Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.34, REV VIEW $7.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH – UNDER AMENDMENT, TO TRANSITION FROM SECURED FACILITIES UNDER EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO UNSECURED FACILITIES UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh Sees FY Adj EPS $5.40-Adj EPS $5.85; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q EPS $1.47; 11/05/2018 – OSHKOSH BOOSTS BOARD SIZE FROM 11 TO 12 MEMBERS; 09/05/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – WITH APPOINTMENT OF GENERAL ODIERNO, OSHKOSH CORPORATION HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $587.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 430 shares to 5,267 shares, valued at $6.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS) by 320,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 860,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (NYSE:HLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold SPWR shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.87 million shares or 5.59% more from 33.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset LP has invested 0.01% in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). Legal General Gru Public Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) for 21,138 shares. Winch Advisory Services Ltd Liability Com reported 0% in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). Manufacturers Life The has invested 0% in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 298,972 shares in its portfolio. Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 81,168 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 413,625 shares. Psagot Investment House stated it has 0% in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). Barclays Pcl has 0% invested in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). Us State Bank De owns 7,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Management reported 353,254 shares stake. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) holds 0% in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) or 98 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd reported 11,329 shares. Tradewinds Capital Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). Mackay Shields Lc holds 0% or 612,000 shares.

Analysts await SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.07 EPS, up 78.79% or $0.26 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by SunPower Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.08% EPS growth.

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 4,153 shares to 330,204 shares, valued at $26.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 31,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 288,705 shares, and has risen its stake in Balchem Corp (NASDAQ:BCPC).

Analysts await Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 6.74% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.78 per share. OSK’s profit will be $129.94M for 9.09 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.72 actual earnings per share reported by Oshkosh Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.15% negative EPS growth.