Tributary Capital Management Has Increased Stake in Caci International (CACI) by $3.58 Million; Arrow Financial Trimmed Stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $310,070

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Caci International Inc (CACI) by 13.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 19,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 169,372 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.83 million, up from 149,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caci International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $4.27 during the last trading session, reaching $210.4. About 83,881 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 23.89% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 28/03/2018 – CACI WITHDRAWS OFFER TO BUY CSRA; 02/05/2018 – CACI 3Q EPS $2.56; 02/05/2018 – CACI International Sees FY18 EPS $11.26-EPS $11.50; 18/03/2018 – CACI Announces Proposal to Acquire CSRA for $44.00 Per Share; 28/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL INC – DELIVERED A LETTER WITHDRAWING ITS OFFER TO CSRA’S BOARD CHAIR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Deal For CSRA Continues After CACI Withdraws Bid; 25/04/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL – AWARDED $145 MLN TASK ORDER TO SUPPORT U.S. ARMY INTELLIGENCE AND SECURITY COMMAND COUNTER INSURGENCY TARGETING PROGRAM; 25/04/2018 – CACI Awarded $145 Million Task Order to Support U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command Counter Insurgency Targeting; 18/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 15/03/2018 – CACI GETS PRIME POSITION ON $17.5B MULTIPLE-AWARD CONTRACT

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp sold 3,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,894 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18M, down from 73,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $366.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $112.87. About 3.81M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 17/04/2018 – China Rebalancing Doesn’t Mean Investment Ends, Says JPM’s Ramakrishnan (Video); 17/05/2018 – Trade may be causing jitters but something else is a greater risk to market: JP Morgan; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 04/05/2018 – JPMORGAN ECONOMIST JAMES GLASSMAN ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 18/05/2018 – Puma Resumed at Overweight by JPMorgan Cazenove; 18/04/2018 – Juniper Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – Stitch Fix Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 20/03/2018 – Ghana to name four lead advisors for $2.5 bln Eurobond sale; 13/03/2018 – AIR CANADA CFO ENDS PRESENTATION AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: US investment banks and regionals flourish in first quarter 2018 amid tax breaks, favorable seasonal performance

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pc Connection Inc (NASDAQ:PCCC) by 13,452 shares to 393,036 shares, valued at $14.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 1,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,000 shares, and cut its stake in Apergy Corp Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CACI shares while 93 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 21.15 million shares or 6.94% less from 22.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability holds 0.15% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 15,725 shares. Raymond James Financial Services reported 1,677 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 3,810 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James And Assocs invested in 0% or 9,819 shares. United Kingdom-based Barclays Pcl has invested 0% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Svcs Automobile Association holds 23,518 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Chatham Capital Gp has 0.54% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Illinois-based Northern Trust has invested 0.03% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.07% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Clark Cap Mngmt Grp Inc has invested 0.11% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Metropolitan Life Ny has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Advisor Prns Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1,221 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Tower Research Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 113 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt owns 0.04% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 5,300 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barr E S & holds 189,387 shares or 1.99% of its portfolio. Greylin Mangement reported 0.2% stake. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 7,902 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt reported 60,364 shares or 1.5% of all its holdings. Hexavest reported 1.58 million shares. Country Bankshares reported 501,825 shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 3.00M shares. Etrade Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 76,309 shares. Ranger Investment Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 430 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cannell Peter B And Com holds 99,168 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.4% or 83,288 shares in its portfolio. Ipg Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 8,665 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct owns 877,443 shares. Ami Mgmt has 66,138 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.19% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 16,566 shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.27 billion for 11.07 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 insider sales for $2.79 million activity. Shares for $317,310 were sold by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29. BACON ASHLEY also sold $599,304 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. 11,659 shares valued at $1.22M were sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. Beer Lori A had sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40M. 5,000 shares were bought by CROWN JAMES S, worth $518,950. Scher Peter had sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96M on Tuesday, January 29.