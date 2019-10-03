Tributary Capital Management Has Cut Roper Industries (ROP) Holding By $384,300; Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) Sentiment Is 1.37

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.16, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 26 hedge funds increased and opened new positions, while 19 decreased and sold their stock positions in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp. The hedge funds in our database now own: 14.77 million shares, up from 14.50 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 16 Increased: 23 New Position: 3.

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased Roper Industries Inc (ROP) stake by 14.08% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tributary Capital Management Llc sold 1,050 shares as Roper Industries Inc (ROP)’s stock rose 1.82%. The Tributary Capital Management Llc holds 6,410 shares with $2.35M value, down from 7,460 last quarter. Roper Industries Inc now has $35.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.19% or $7.55 during the last trading session, reaching $337.9. About 830,781 shares traded or 71.28% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Be Immediately Cash Accretive; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71; 23/04/2018 – DJ Roper Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROP); 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.72 million for 26.56 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "At US$357, Is It Time To Put Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance" on September 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Roper Technologies Announces Dividend NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire" published on September 20, 2019

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased E Trade Financial Corp Com New (NASDAQ:ETFC) stake by 7,500 shares to 22,200 valued at $990,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Ulta Salon Cosmetics & (NASDAQ:ULTA) stake by 1,460 shares and now owns 8,150 shares. Navigant Consulting Inc (NYSE:NCI) was raised too.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding firm for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services and products to small and medium-size businesses and professionals in Southern California. The company has market cap of $168.16 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, money market and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit. It has a 14.33 P/E ratio. It also offers various loans, such as commercial loans and credit lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, small business administration guaranteed business loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, working capital lines of credit and asset based lending, growth capital loans, equipment financing, letters of credit, and corporate credit cards.

The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.15. About 21,405 shares traded. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) has declined 20.82% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending.

More notable recent Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Pacific Mercantile Bank Provides $5.3 Million Credit Facility to 3LB Restaurant Concepts – Nasdaq" on September 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Pacific Mercantile Bank Provides $3.0 Million Credit Facility to Delicate Productions – GlobeNewswire" published on September 25, 2019