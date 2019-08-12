Tributary Capital Management Has Boosted Its Sykes Enterprises (SYKE) Holding; Cutera (CUTR) Sentiment Is 1.31

Cutera Inc (CUTR) investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 64 investment professionals opened new or increased stock positions, while 49 sold and decreased equity positions in Cutera Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 12.20 million shares, down from 12.66 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Cutera Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 27 Reduced: 22 Increased: 50 New Position: 14.

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased Sykes Enterprises Inc (SYKE) stake by 14.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tributary Capital Management Llc acquired 79,989 shares as Sykes Enterprises Inc (SYKE)’s stock rose 2.17%. The Tributary Capital Management Llc holds 623,692 shares with $17.64 million value, up from 543,703 last quarter. Sykes Enterprises Inc now has $1.20B valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $28.24. About 133,810 shares traded. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) has declined 4.10% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SYKE News: 07/05/2018 – Sykes Enterprises Sees 2Q Rev $400M-$405M; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Industries, Inc. Appoints Richard K. Sykes as Director; 07/05/2018 – SYKES ENTERPRISES – FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDING JUNE 30, 2018, CO SEES DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF APPROXIMATELY $0.11 TO $0.14; 28/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Altisource Residential, Sykes Enterprises, Gibraltar Industries, Silicon Laboratori; 07/05/2018 – SYKES ENTERPRISES – FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDING JUNE 30, 2018, CO SEES NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $0.31 TO $0.34; 27/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281172 – SYKES COMPRESSOR STATION; 07/05/2018 – Sykes Enterprises 1Q Rev $414.4M; 07/05/2018 – Sykes Enterprises 1Q Adj EPS 43c; 30/05/2018 – Sykes Enterprises Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 18/05/2018 – ANDREWS SYKES GROUP PLC ANSY.L FY REVENUE ROSE 9 PCT TO 71.3 MLN STG

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased Northern Tr Corp Com (NASDAQ:NTRS) stake by 4,000 shares to 17,625 valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) stake by 1,200 shares and now owns 6,000 shares. Pc Connection Inc (NASDAQ:PCCC) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Sykes Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:SYKE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sykes Enterprises Inc has $3600 highest and $31 lowest target. $33.50’s average target is 18.63% above currents $28.24 stock price. Sykes Enterprises Inc had 3 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Sidoti maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. The stock of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, April 12 by SunTrust.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold SYKE shares while 49 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 37.40 million shares or 0.86% less from 37.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Capital Llc reported 0.01% stake. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE). Bridgeway Cap invested in 197,284 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Aperio Group Limited Com holds 28,181 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE). Gemmer Asset Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Lc has invested 0.02% in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE). Renaissance Technologies Lc holds 641,573 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Blackrock stated it has 5.96M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Smith Asset Gru Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE). Moreover, Federated Invsts Inc Pa has 0% invested in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) for 37,529 shares. Assetmark Inc has invested 0% in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE). Northern Trust reported 841,515 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability has 41,987 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE).

Cutera, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, makes, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $471.78 million. The firm offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides excel V, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; and xeo platform, a multi-application platform on which a customer purchases hand piece applications for the removal of unwanted hair, treatment of vascular lesions, and skin rejuvenation by treating discoloration, fine lines, and laxity.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $474,431 activity.

Quantum Capital Management holds 1.71% of its portfolio in Cutera, Inc. for 179,764 shares. Archon Capital Management Llc owns 300,040 shares or 1.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny has 1.29% invested in the company for 834,500 shares. The New York-based Teton Advisors Inc. has invested 0.68% in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 176,655 shares.