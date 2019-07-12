Tributary Capital Management Has Boosted Granite Construction (GVA) Holding By $2.33 Million; Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Sentiment Is 1.28

Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 239 investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 187 sold and trimmed holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 100.61 million shares, down from 102.50 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Lululemon Athletica Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 10 to 15 for an increase of 5. Sold All: 38 Reduced: 149 Increased: 136 New Position: 103.

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased Granite Construction Inc (GVA) stake by 13.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tributary Capital Management Llc acquired 54,074 shares as Granite Construction Inc (GVA)’s stock declined 5.61%. The Tributary Capital Management Llc holds 452,702 shares with $19.53M value, up from 398,628 last quarter. Granite Construction Inc now has $2.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $43. About 580,557 shares traded or 60.93% up from the average. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 26.32% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 M Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction Sees 2018 Low-Double Digit Consolidated Rev Growth; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Rev $563.4M; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Granite Construction – 04/17/2018 02:09 PM; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION 1Q REV. $563.4M, EST. $525.9M; 16/04/2018 – Granite Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO GRANITE’S 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP REPORTS 7.8 PCT STAKE IN LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO AS OF MARCH 13; 13/03/2018 FTC: 20180853: Granite Construction Incorporated; Layne Christensen Company; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST PROPOSED MERGER DEAL TO ACQUIRE LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO BY GRANITE CONSTRUCTION – SEC FILING

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased First Data Corp stake by 40,800 shares to 41,600 valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) stake by 15,200 shares and now owns 5,700 shares. Amn Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AHS) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Granite Construction Inc has $66 highest and $5300 lowest target. $60’s average target is 39.53% above currents $43 stock price. Granite Construction Inc had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. M Partners maintained it with “Buy” rating and $61 target in Thursday, February 21 report. FBR Capital maintained the shares of GVA in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. Goldman Sachs upgraded Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) rating on Wednesday, May 29. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $5300 target. The rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy” on Friday, March 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold GVA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 44.17 million shares or 1.63% less from 44.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley accumulated 121,126 shares. 7,974 are held by Pnc Finance Serv Group Inc Inc. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Com, a Washington-based fund reported 100,333 shares. Macquarie Limited invested in 1.21M shares or 0.09% of the stock. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 18,042 shares. Morgan Dempsey Management Lc has 70,205 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.02% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Com owns 31,715 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Skyline Asset Mgmt LP has 1.54% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 210,000 shares. Legal And General Plc reported 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). 10,250 are owned by Wellington Shields Management Limited Co. Ing Groep Nv has 7,154 shares. Green Square Capital Lc holds 0.68% or 24,165 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs Inc owns 855 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Teachers Retirement owns 68,851 shares.

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. The company has market cap of $23.57 billion. It operates through two divisions, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. It has a 48.05 P/E ratio. The firm offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga and running; other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Advent International Corp Ma holds 31.52% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. for 5.11 million shares. Sib Llc owns 70,928 shares or 8.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc has 5.72% invested in the company for 307,971 shares. The California-based Bender Robert & Associates has invested 5.4% in the stock. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, a New York-based fund reported 43,000 shares.

