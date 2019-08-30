Tributary Capital Management Decreased Its Stake in Cdw (CDW) by $422,400 as Stock Rose; Sabre (SABR) Shares Rose While Zwj Investment Counsel Has Boosted Its Position

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Sabre Corp (SABR) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 19,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.54% . The institutional investor held 622,615 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.32 million, up from 603,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Sabre Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $23.68. About 483,749 shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 29/05/2018 – BC PARTNERS, ANGUS BALL SELLING UP TO 45.5M SHRS IN SABRE; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY NET LOSS RATIO 46.5% VS 47.7%; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Insurance Cofounder, Investor Sell 18% Stake for GBP112.8 Mln; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES SABRE HOLDINGS CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 15/05/2018 – SABRE CORP SABR.O : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY; 10/04/2018 – Sabre makes major innovation announcement to bring industry-first Digital Airline Commercial Platform to market at Sabre Techno; 10/04/2018 – Sabre launches new guest-centric solutions on the SynXis Enterprise Platform; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 07/03/2018 – Sabre teams up with Cendyn to enhance the SynXis platform with advanced CRM capabilities; 01/05/2018 – Sabre 1Q EPS 32c

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc sold 4,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 19,800 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91M, down from 24,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $114.25. About 183,524 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c; 31/05/2018 – CDW HOLDING LTD CDWH.Sl – YOSHIKAWA MAKOTO APPOINTED CHAIRMAN; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 02/05/2018 – CDW EXPECTS TO EXCEED ANNUAL IT MARKET GROWTH TARGET; 30/04/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Cdw Holding Limited; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 92C; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Net $127M; 02/05/2018 – CDW Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 Per Share; 25/05/2018 – CDW Presenting at Conference Jun 5

