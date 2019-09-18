Tributary Capital Management Decreased Its Servicenow Com (NOW) Stake by $411,000; Market Value Rose; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Has Lifted Position by $510,045 as Share Price Rose

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc Com (NOW) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 13,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.71 million, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $265.85. About 1.28M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc bought 4,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 67,900 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.59M, up from 63,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $382.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $119.76. About 9.52M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA; 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – JPMorgan shareholders reelect entire board at annual meeting; 24/05/2018 – MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS JOINT BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS, J.P. MORGAN, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 23/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 20 (Table); 27/03/2018 – IPSEN SA IPN.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 120 EUROS FROM 97 EUROS; 12/04/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Results May Prove Whether Higher Rates Pay Off; 15/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG PBBG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 13.5 FROM EUR 12.6; 18/04/2018 – IMERYS WORKING WITH JPMORGAN AND ROTHSCHILD ON SALE OF ITS TILES BUSINESS; 09/05/2018 – ALTICE USA INC ATUS.N : JP MORGAN ADDS TO ANALYST FOCUS LIST

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03B and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 5,900 shares to 28,800 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Callon Petroleum Co (NYSE:CPE) by 140,613 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.24M shares, and has risen its stake in Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Limited Liability stated it has 481,952 shares. First Personal Fincl Services accumulated 895 shares. Amp Capital holds 0.18% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 116,284 shares. King Luther Mngmt Corporation reported 860 shares. Scholtz Lc holds 6,112 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 3,837 shares. The Connecticut-based Dock Street Asset Mngmt has invested 0.35% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 0.07% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). The Massachusetts-based Cambridge Trust Com has invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Dragoneer Invest Gru Ltd Llc invested in 3.44% or 314,637 shares. 215 are held by Cordasco Fincl Ntwk. 1,380 were accumulated by Dubuque Bank And Tru Company. Jag Capital Mgmt Lc reported 93,571 shares or 2.9% of all its holdings. Arrowgrass Cap Ptnrs (Us) LP reported 0.21% stake. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 91 shares.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $33.75 million for 369.24 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macnealy Hoover Mgmt accumulated 19,289 shares. Consulate owns 4,838 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 0.76% or 113,061 shares. Capital Planning Advsrs Llc invested 0.76% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Hayek Kallen Management has 1.1% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 15,558 shares. Punch & Associate Inv Mgmt has invested 0.74% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Vermont-based Maple Management has invested 0.45% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cornerstone Advsr reported 0.1% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 9,742 shares. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset holds 3,781 shares. Wellington Shields Limited Liability accumulated 2.52% or 47,852 shares. Consolidated Invest Group Limited Liability Company holds 2.52% or 42,992 shares. Jones Fin Lllp, Missouri-based fund reported 130,351 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services accumulated 8,670 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Benin Mgmt Corporation holds 0.74% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 15,367 shares.

