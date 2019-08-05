Tributary Capital Management Decreased Its E Trade Financial Com New (ETFC) Holding; 3 Analysts Are Bullish RELX PLC (LON:REL) Last Week

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased E Trade Financial Corp Com New (ETFC) stake by 40.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tributary Capital Management Llc sold 10,170 shares as E Trade Financial Corp Com New (ETFC)’s stock declined 2.61%. The Tributary Capital Management Llc holds 14,700 shares with $683,000 value, down from 24,870 last quarter. E Trade Financial Corp Com New now has $11.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $46.08. About 2.64 million shares traded or 7.28% up from the average. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Brings Power of the Desktop to Mobile with LiveAction Market Scanning; 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Profitability Continues to Be Strongly Positioned to Benefit From Higher Rates and Client Brokerage Assets; 29/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : JMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 06/04/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in Santa Clara; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q TOTAL NET REV $708M, EST. $688.2M; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q EPS 88C, EST. 79C; 15/05/2018 – TCA by E*TRADE Adds Four New Money Managers to MMX Program; 20/03/2018 – Ahead of Meeting, E*TRADE Reveals Investor Expectations for 2018 Fed Actions; 15/03/2018 – That values Robinhood at $5.6 billion, the report said, citing sources. The valuation would more than quadruple Robinhood’s size and make the start-up worth just over a third of online brokerage E*Trade

Among 4 analysts covering RELX Plc (LON:REL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. RELX Plc had 27 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has "Hold" rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 26. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of REL in report on Tuesday, February 26 with "Buy" rating. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with "Overweight" on Friday, May 17. The firm has "Overweight" rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, July 26. JP Morgan maintained the shares of REL in report on Monday, March 4 with "Overweight" rating. UBS maintained RELX PLC (LON:REL) on Tuesday, July 16 with "Sell" rating. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with "Overweight" on Friday, July 26. The firm has "Buy" rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, June 11. Numis Securities maintained the stock with "Hold" rating in Thursday, February 21 report. The stock of RELX PLC (LON:REL) earned "Hold" rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, February 13.

RELX PLC provides information and analytics for professional and business clients in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of 37.02 billion GBP. The companyÂ’s Scientific, Technical & Medical segment offers information, analytics, and tools that help clients make decisions. It has a 24.68 P/E ratio. This segment provides research, reference, and education content; and database and decision tools for scientists, academic institutions, educators, research leaders and administrators, medical researchers, doctors, nurses, and allied health professionals and students, as well as hospitals, research institutions, health insurers, managed healthcare organizations, research-intensive firms, and governments.

The stock decreased 0.85% or GBX 16.28 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1902.72. About 939,247 shares traded. RELX PLC (LON:REL) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since February 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $3.20 million activity. Shares for $1.04M were sold by Curcio Michael John on Saturday, February 9. On Saturday, February 9 Roessner Karl A sold $2.17 million worth of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) or 45,724 shares.

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased Barnes Group Inc (NYSE:B) stake by 43,390 shares to 364,269 valued at $18.73M in 2019Q1. It also upped Lam Resh Corp Com (NASDAQ:LRCX) stake by 3,600 shares and now owns 11,300 shares. Methode Electronics Inc (NYSE:MEI) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering E*Trade Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. E*Trade Financial has $6300 highest and $47 lowest target. $55.83’s average target is 21.16% above currents $46.08 stock price. E*Trade Financial had 14 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $5700 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, April 18 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $6100 target in Tuesday, May 7 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, July 11. Wood maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 19 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Raymond James. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. UBS maintained it with “Hold” rating and $47 target in Monday, June 24 report. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by JMP Securities.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate Corp owns 17,289 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Inc Limited Liability Com owns 6,747 shares. Skylands Ltd has 0.58% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Bancorp Of America De has invested 0.01% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Maverick Ltd has 137,220 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Minnesota-based Us Bancorporation De has invested 0.02% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Advisory Research owns 0% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 4,456 shares. Trexquant Invest LP reported 161,218 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 1,062 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise has invested 0.01% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Harris Assocs LP invested 0% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Jane Street Grp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 84,766 shares. Kwmg Ltd Liability Co reported 0% stake. Grp One Trading LP has 0% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Gideon Capital Advsrs reported 6,002 shares.