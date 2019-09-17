Tributary Capital Management Cut Stake in Omnicell (OMCL) by $4.34 Million; Academy Capital Management Position in Pepsico (PEP) Has Decreased by $4.55 Million as Share Value Rose

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 15.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc sold 50,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 279,706 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.06 million, down from 330,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $74.36. About 145,468 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500.

Academy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 32.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc sold 34,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 71,201 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.34 million, down from 105,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $135.7. About 2.24M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in E Trade Financial Corp Com New (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 7,500 shares to 22,200 shares, valued at $990,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA) by 70,953 shares in the quarter, for a total of 523,655 shares, and has risen its stake in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold OMCL shares while 69 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 38.78 million shares or 2.26% more from 37.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Gp Nv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Aqr Cap Management Ltd, Connecticut-based fund reported 129,810 shares. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 301,373 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Caxton Assoc LP holds 0.04% or 4,061 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 0.02% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). 6,643 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability owns 61,321 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Tru Communications Na owns 1,738 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Co stated it has 29,760 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 5,789 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kopp Limited Liability Com accumulated 48,428 shares. Michigan-based Ls Inv Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Moreover, Campbell Company Invest Adviser Ltd Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $21.25M for 36.45 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.62 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ipswich Invest Mgmt Communication stated it has 26,263 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. Moreover, Rock Point Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 0.31% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Decatur Cap Inc holds 86,641 shares or 2.13% of its portfolio. Marathon Asset Mgmt Llp stated it has 0.56% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Bristol John W And Inc has 1.65% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 477,389 shares. Northside Management Lc invested in 0.24% or 4,727 shares. Peak Asset Ltd invested 3.19% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Diversified Trust Co has invested 0.06% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Charles Schwab Advisory reported 0% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Shell Asset Management reported 305,292 shares. Peoples Financial Corp accumulated 36,520 shares or 2.43% of the stock. Dana Advsr Incorporated holds 28,672 shares. Moneta Investment Limited Co has invested 0.53% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bokf Na has invested 0.86% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Davis R M owns 1.6% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 343,463 shares.

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59M and $445.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 1,552 shares to 14,351 shares, valued at $15.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.