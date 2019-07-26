Tributary Capital Management Cut Position in Cdw (CDW) by $422,400; Bailard Has Decreased Its Highwoods Pptys (HIW) Holding as Share Value Declined

Bailard Inc decreased its stake in Highwoods Pptys Inc (HIW) by 75.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc sold 13,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4,325 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202,000, down from 17,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Highwoods Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $45.08. About 428,378 shares traded. Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has declined 3.50% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.93% the S&P500. Some Historical HIW News: 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Declares Quarterly Dividends; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties Declares Dividend of 46.25c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Highwoods Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIW); 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY FFO PER SHR $0.85; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q Rev $180.4M; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC HIW.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $3.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – ISSUED $350 MILLION 10-YEAR NOTES WITH AN EFFECTIVE INTEREST RATE OF 4.06%; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHR $0.31; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – UPDATES 2018 FFO OUTLOOK TO $3.37 TO $3.47 PER SHARE

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc sold 4,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,800 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91 million, down from 24,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $114.59. About 164,533 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 32.88% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW EXPECTS TO EXCEED ANNUAL IT MARKET GROWTH TARGET; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Net $127M; 30/04/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Cdw Holding Limited; 02/05/2018 – CDW Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 Per Share; 31/05/2018 – CDW HOLDING LTD CDWH.Sl – YOSHIKAWA MAKOTO APPOINTED CHAIRMAN; 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 92C; 19/04/2018 DJ CDW Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDW); 02/05/2018 – CDW Reports Record First Quarter Net Sales; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Adj EPS $1.05

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anixter International Inc (NYSE:AXE) by 33,439 shares to 268,143 shares, valued at $15.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barnes Group Inc (NYSE:B) by 43,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 364,269 shares, and has risen its stake in Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA).

Analysts await CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.45 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.35 per share. CDW’s profit will be $211.74 million for 19.76 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by CDW Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.89% EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $5.92 million activity. On Friday, February 8 ECKROTE DOUGLAS E sold $894,930 worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) or 10,000 shares. On Monday, February 11 ROTHER CHRISTINA V. sold $360,800 worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) or 4,000 shares. 16,216 shares were sold by Richards Thomas E, worth $1.49M. Another trade for 14,900 shares valued at $1.38 million was sold by CORLEY CHRISTINA M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold CDW shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Capital Mngmt New York holds 5,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.01% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Qs Investors Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Tower Research Lc (Trc) has 0.05% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). 146,950 are held by Envestnet Asset. Etrade Capital Management Ltd holds 12,774 shares. Pggm Invests accumulated 220,300 shares. Globeflex Cap LP accumulated 28,784 shares. 1,622 were reported by Cwm Lc. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Communications stated it has 0.01% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). First Manhattan Co holds 47 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorp stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). The Japan-based Asset Mgmt One Ltd has invested 0.06% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Principal Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 22,376 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 0.24% or 286,994 shares.

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arqule Inc (NASDAQ:ARQL) by 161,600 shares to 359,000 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 90,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE).