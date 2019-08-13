Tributary Capital Management Cut Insulet (PODD) Stake by $407,550; Market Value Rose; Cheesecake Factory Com (CAKE) Shareholder Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Has Increased Its Holding by $356,592 as Market Value Declined

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc Com (CAKE) by 53.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 7,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.15% . The institutional investor held 21,188 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, up from 13,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Cheesecake Factory Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78B market cap company. The stock increased 3.13% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $39.87. About 197,116 shares traded. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has declined 24.69% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CAKE News: 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Five-Year Plan Targets 6%-7% Total Top-Line Growth; 11/05/2018 – CHEESECAKE FACTORY INC – APPOINTMENT OF SCARLETT MAY AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GENERAL COUNSEL AND SECRETARY OF COMPANY; 25/04/2018 – CHEESECAKE FACTORY INC – NOW EXPECTS AS MANY AS FOUR RESTAURANTS TO OPEN INTERNATIONALLY UNDER LICENSING AGREEMENTS IN FISCAL 2018; 20/03/2018 – David Gordon, President, The @Cheesecake Factory: People are always going to want to get together – restaurants are not going away. They are going to want to have social experiences; 20/03/2018 – Café Valley Bakery Introduces New Chocolate Cheesecake Brownie Bites Made with Hershey’s Chocolate; 16/05/2018 – Two Cheesecake Factory Employees Are Out After Trump Hat Remarks; 26/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 16/04/2018 – The Cheesecake Factory Delivers Sweet Tax Day Relief with Free Delivery and a Chance to Win the Cheesecake Factory for One Year; 21/03/2018 – Watch: DoorDash CEO Tony Xu and Cheesecake Factory President David Gordon talk through the complexity and logistics for DoorDash, especially in working with high-volume restaurants; 11/05/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Names Scarlett May EVP and General Counsel

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Insulet Corp (PODD) by 25.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc sold 4,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 44.93% . The institutional investor held 12,510 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, down from 16,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Insulet Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $151.69. About 256,771 shares traded. Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) has risen 50.98% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PODD News: 04/05/2018 – Contify Life Sci: Insulet Achieves Key Milestones to Support its Transition to Direct Operations in Europe on July 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – INSULET ESTABLISHES PARTNERSHIPS TO SUPPORT EUROPEAN EXPANSION; 03/05/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O : FOR THE YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018, THE COMPANY IS RAISING ITS REVENUE GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $565 TO $580 MILLION; 04/05/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $90; 01/05/2018 – Insulet Establishes Two Significant Commercial Partnerships to Support its European Expansion

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold CAKE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 45.13 million shares or 1.10% less from 45.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cs Mckee Lp reported 23,200 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 103,086 shares. Numerixs Investment Tech reported 6,800 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 54,186 shares. Leuthold Group Lc holds 0.34% or 51,829 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 78,451 shares. Secor Cap Advisors Lp, New York-based fund reported 27,343 shares. American Century Cos has invested 0.01% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Ing Groep Nv accumulated 6,391 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The West Virginia-based Wesbanco Bank Incorporated has invested 0.04% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Jump Trading Lc has 0.09% invested in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) for 5,864 shares. Illinois-based Northern Trust Corp has invested 0.01% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). 647 were accumulated by Advisory Services Net Llc. Contravisory Invest Mngmt owns 425 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership owns 7 shares.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $168,421 activity. On Monday, February 25 Ames Edie A bought $46,970 worth of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) or 1,000 shares. 1,500 shares were bought by MINDEL LAURENCE B, worth $74,461 on Monday, May 6. CAPPELLO ALEXANDER L bought $5,853 worth of stock or 126 shares.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81 million and $471.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in E (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 7,316 shares to 6,747 shares, valued at $312,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stericycle Inc Com (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 4,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,260 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com New (NYSE:LH).

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cts Corp (NYSE:CTS) by 54,564 shares to 442,294 shares, valued at $12.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 19,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,372 shares, and has risen its stake in Anixter International Inc (NYSE:AXE).

