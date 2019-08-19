Tributary Capital Management Boosted Its Lydall (LDL) Stake by $1.22 Million; As Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) Market Value Rose, Jet Capital Investors LP Boosted Its Stake by $31.60 Million

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) by 1860.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 284,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.31 million, up from 15,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Disney Walt Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.35 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – Disney Names Consumer Chief Pitaro as New President of ESPN; 29/05/2018 – TV show ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Party City, and Disney are making headlines this morning; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With the Walt Disney Co; 01/05/2018 – Disney’s Avengers Broke Records and Investors Barely Cared — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – Multi-billion Dollar Digital Content Industry Swells as Consumer’s Media Consumption Intensifies; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ U.S. OPENING WEEKEND EST. $258.2M; 03/04/2018 – Opening Quote: Disney’s magical solution for Murdoch Sky deal; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To Disney’s New Revolving Credit Facilities

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lydall Inc (LDL) by 16.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 53,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 376,974 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.84 million, up from 323,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lydall Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.69M market cap company. The stock increased 3.57% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $20. About 131,534 shares traded or 24.68% up from the average. Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) has declined 48.25% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.25% the S&P500. Some Historical LDL News: 16/03/2018 Lydall Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lydall Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LDL); 01/05/2018 – Lydall 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 01/05/2018 – Lydall 1Q EPS 64c; 09/04/2018 – Lydall Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Lydall Performance Materials Announces a Price Increase; 15/05/2018 – Advisory Research Incorporated Exits Position in Lydall; 09/05/2018 – Lydall Cites Industry-Wide Increases in Costs of Fibers, Resins, Freight; 09/05/2018 – Lydall: Price Increase Covers All Products Supplied by Lydall Performance Materials; 07/05/2018 – General Motors (GM) Recognizes Lydall for Performance, Quality, and Innovation

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55B and $489.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fed Nation Mor 8.25 Srs S Prf (FNMAS) by 2.45 million shares to 2.42M shares, valued at $25.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 96,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 608,176 shares, and cut its stake in Siga Technologies Inc (SIGA).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc has 4,082 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legacy Partners, Wisconsin-based fund reported 7,016 shares. Stanley has 0.26% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 9,645 shares. Wills Group accumulated 1.46% or 19,413 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability owns 249,126 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board invested 0.65% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ontario – Canada-based 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Somerset holds 500 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 0.72% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 79,225 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.76% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Marathon Trading Invest Ltd Llc reported 44,735 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 294,556 shares or 0.54% of the stock. First Personal Financial accumulated 9,089 shares. Congress Asset Ma has 108,299 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Limited holds 2.27% or 110,192 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold LDL shares while 36 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 15.54 million shares or 3.67% less from 16.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 33,750 shares. Michigan-based Comerica Bancorporation has invested 0% in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL). New York-based Walthausen And Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.54% in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 12,346 shares. First Comml Bank Of Omaha invested in 22,798 shares or 0.04% of the stock. First Wilshire Secs Inc holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) for 107,362 shares. Vanguard Inc holds 975,943 shares. 3,838 were reported by Pnc Financial Svcs. Citigroup holds 0% in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) or 10,523 shares. Ls Investment Llc owns 497 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability, Wisconsin-based fund reported 21,036 shares. Westwood Grp holds 0.17% or 684,380 shares in its portfolio. Principal Finance Inc holds 140,996 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has invested 0.1% in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 6,741 shares.