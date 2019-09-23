Tributary Capital Management Boosted Its Callon Petroleum Co (CPE) Stake; Essex Investment Management Co Has Lifted Morgan Stanley Com New (MS) Stake

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased Callon Petroleum Co (CPE) stake by 6.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tributary Capital Management Llc acquired 140,613 shares as Callon Petroleum Co (CPE)’s stock declined 33.06%. The Tributary Capital Management Llc holds 2.24M shares with $14.75 million value, up from 2.10 million last quarter. Callon Petroleum Co now has $1.03 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.53. About 15.29M shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 24/05/2018 – CALLON TO BUY PRODUCING OIL, GAS PROPS AND UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 02/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum 1Q EPS 27c; 02/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum 1Q Rev $127.4M; 23/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO CPE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14; 24/04/2018 – Diversified Gas & Oil Significantly Strengthens Management Capabilities; 24/05/2018 – CALLON REPORTS WARD COUNTY PURCHASE; 02/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 20C; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Associates Corporation Exits Callon Petroleum

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased Morgan Stanley Com New (MS) stake by 40.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Essex Investment Management Co Llc acquired 25,464 shares as Morgan Stanley Com New (MS)’s stock declined 6.33%. The Essex Investment Management Co Llc holds 88,887 shares with $3.89 million value, up from 63,423 last quarter. Morgan Stanley Com New now has $72.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $43.67. About 22.50 million shares traded or 128.74% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 18/04/2018 – MUSCLE MAKER INC SAYS ON APRIL 11, ROBERT MORGAN RESIGNED AS CEO, PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY: RUSSIA RATHER SLOWS EASING, THAN INTERVENES; 10/04/2018 – New York Post: Witness reveals Morgan Freeman granddaughter’s dying words; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 07/03/2018 – PICK N PAY STORES LTD PIKJ.J : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO ZAC 6400 FROM ZAC 5800; 30/04/2018 – New York Post: Morgan Stanley boosting salaries for college recruits; 12/03/2018 – Tadawul CEO Khalid Al Hussan to Speak at 2018 Morgan Stanley Saudi Arabia Conference; 31/05/2018 – City AM: Morgan Stanley’s CEO calls Soros’s prediction of a global crisis ‘ridiculous’; 27/04/2018 – Helix Energy at Morgan Stanley Energy Conference May 7; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4.60 FROM $4.40

Among 3 analysts covering Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Callon Petroleum has $1100 highest and $600 lowest target. $8.33’s average target is 83.89% above currents $4.53 stock price. Callon Petroleum had 8 analyst reports since May 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, August 30 with “Overweight”. The stock of Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, July 1. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, July 15 by Jefferies. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 24.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold CPE shares while 74 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 300.23 million shares or 5.11% more from 285.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc reported 0.03% stake. Boothbay Fund Mngmt holds 12,060 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Franklin holds 0.02% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) or 5.47M shares. Phocas Fincl owns 0% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 1.40 million shares. Beck Capital Llc accumulated 37,890 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Moreover, Sterling Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.13% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 2.01M shares. Chesley Taft & Assocs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Victory Capital Inc holds 0.07% or 5.03M shares. Ameriprise Finance Incorporated holds 9.17 million shares. 154,678 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Lenox Wealth Incorporated holds 0% or 1,957 shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.01% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Keybank Association Oh stated it has 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Charles Schwab Invest invested in 0.01% or 1.34M shares. Grp One Trading LP stated it has 78,922 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Callon Petroleum Companyâ€™s (NYSE:CPE) 7.0% Return On Capital Employed Good News? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Callon Petroleum Stock Is Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NVR joining S&P 500; PSMT +1.3% as it joins SmallCap 600 – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Regulatory Issues Sink The Fidelity National Financial And Stewart Information Services Deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $10,039 activity. Faulkenberry Barbara J bought $10,039 worth of stock or 2,415 shares.

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) stake by 50,498 shares to 279,706 valued at $24.06M in 2019Q2. It also reduced O’reilly Automotive Inc New Co (NASDAQ:ORLY) stake by 850 shares and now owns 6,240 shares. Factset Research Systems Inc (NYSE:FDS) was reduced too.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased Tilray Inc Com Cl 2 stake by 62,275 shares to 28,597 valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Sandstorm Gold Ltd Com New (NYSEMKT:SAND) stake by 128,000 shares and now owns 112,311 shares. Five Below Inc Com (NASDAQ:FIVE) was reduced too.