Tribune Publishing Company (TPCO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Tribune Publishing Company (NASDAQ:TPCO) and Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI), both competing one another are Publishing – Newspapers companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tribune Publishing Company 10 0.26 N/A -0.47 0.00 Gannett Co. Inc. 10 0.44 N/A 0.03 353.45

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tribune Publishing Company and Gannett Co. Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tribune Publishing Company 0.00% 0% 0% Gannett Co. Inc. 0.00% 0.3% 0.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.38 beta indicates that Tribune Publishing Company is 38.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Gannett Co. Inc. on the other hand, has 1.33 beta which makes it 33.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tribune Publishing Company and Gannett Co. Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tribune Publishing Company 0 0 0 0.00 Gannett Co. Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Gannett Co. Inc.’s potential upside is 42.59% and its consensus target price is $15.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 41.6% of Tribune Publishing Company shares and 0% of Gannett Co. Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of Tribune Publishing Company’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of Gannett Co. Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tribune Publishing Company -0.6% 0.73% -9.01% -21.08% -40.13% -14.47% Gannett Co. Inc. 5.13% 25.92% 6.11% -8.73% -2.66% 20.16%

For the past year Tribune Publishing Company has -14.47% weaker performance while Gannett Co. Inc. has 20.16% stronger performance.

Summary

Gannett Co. Inc. beats Tribune Publishing Company on 7 of the 9 factors.

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, troncM and troncX. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses. In addition, it offers TCA, a syndication and licensing business that provides daily news service and syndicated premium content to 1,700 media and digital information publishers; and forsalebyowner.com, a national consumer-to-consumer focused real estate Website. The company was formerly known as tronc, Inc. and changed its name to Tribune Publishing Company in October 2018. Tribune Publishing Company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Gannett Co., Inc. operates as a news and information company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. The company offers approximately print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 165 news brands and 55 magazines in the United Kingdom. Gannett Co., Inc. operations comprise 129 daily publications and digital platforms the United States and the United Kingdom; and 490 non-daily publications in the United States and 150 such titles in the United Kingdom. It also provides commercial printing, distribution, marketing, and data services; and owns s1 and Exchange & Mart digital businesses, and a specialist magazine business. In addition, the company offers digital marketing solutions comprising ReachSearch, ReachDisplay, ReachSocial Ads, and ReachRetargeting digital advertising solutions; ReachSite+ReachEdge, ReachSEO, ReachCast, ReachListings, and TotalLiveChat Web presence solutions; and ReachEdge, a marketing automation platform, as well as Kickserv, a cloud-based business management software for service businesses. The company was formerly known as Gannett SpinCo, Inc. and changed its name to Gannett Co., Inc. in May 2015. Gannett Co., Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.