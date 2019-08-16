Tribune Publishing Company (TPCO) Is At $7.22 Formed Wedge; Nabriva Therapeutics Plc – Ordinary Shares (NBRV) Shorts Decreased By 8.05%

Tribune Publishing Company (TPCO) formed wedge down with $6.57 target or 9.00% below today’s $7.22 share price. Tribune Publishing Company (TPCO) has $258.10M valuation. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.22. About 71,048 shares traded. Tribune Publishing Company (NASDAQ:TPCO) has declined 40.13% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.13% the S&P500.

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:NBRV) had a decrease of 8.05% in short interest. NBRV’s SI was 1.95M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 8.05% from 2.12 million shares previously. With 1.08M avg volume, 2 days are for Nabriva Therapeutics Plc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s short sellers to cover NBRV’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.57% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.16. About 1.15 million shares traded or 80.98% up from the average. Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) has declined 11.71% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NBRV News: 21/05/2018 – NABRIVA THERAPEUTICS PLC – COMPANY PLANS TO FILE A NEW DRUG APPLICATION WITH U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION; 10/04/2018 – Nabriva Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference May 9; 27/03/2018 – Nabriva Therapeutics and Roivant Sciences Enter into License Agreement to Develop and Commercialize Lefamulin in Greater China; 08/05/2018 – NABRIVA THERAPEUTICS PLC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, NABRIVA THERAPEUTICS HAD $89.6 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS; 27/03/2018 – NABRIVA THERAPEUTICS – LEFAMULIN HAS COMPLETED PHASE 3 TRIAL FOR TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH MODERATE TO SEVERE COMMUNITY-ACQUIRED BACTERIAL PNEUMONIA; 27/03/2018 – NABRIVA THERAPEUTICS & ROIVANT SCIENCES ENTER INTO LICENSE PACT; 08/05/2018 – Nabriva Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 Nabriva Therapeutics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 21/05/2018 – Nabriva goes 2 for 2 in Phase III antibiotic program, scoring on a key catalyst and teeing up an FDA pitch for lefamulin $NBRV; 21/03/2018 – NABRIVA THERAPEUTICS APPOINTS JENNIFER SCHRANZ, M.D., AS CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. The company has market cap of $160.58 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

