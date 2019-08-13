Tribune Media Company (TRCO) Reaches $46.58 52-Week High; The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX) Covered By 0 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Greenbrier Companies had 6 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) on Wednesday, March 27 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Sector Weight” rating given on Monday, March 11 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. See The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) latest ratings:

24/07/2019 Broker: Inc. (The) Common Stock Rating: Buckingham Research New Target: $34.0000 21.0000

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

27/03/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $41 New Target: $37 Maintain

24/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Hold Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Sector Weight New Target: $62 Downgrade

The stock of Tribune Media Company (NYSE:TRCO) hit a new 52-week high and has $49.84 target or 7.00% above today’s $46.58 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $4.11B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 13 by Barchart.com. If the $49.84 price target is reached, the company will be worth $287.84M more. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $46.58. About 1.44M shares traded or 82.66% up from the average. Tribune Media Company (NYSE:TRCO) has risen 38.34% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TRCO News: 21/03/2018 – The Tribune: Lenders reject bids by Numetal, ArcelorMittal for Essar Steel; 10/05/2018 – Tribune Media 1Q Net $141.2M; 11/05/2018 – The Tribune: IndiGo, Air Deccan planes avert mid-air mishap over Dhaka; 13/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Chicago Tribune Sources: Mueller May Have Seized Recordings of Trump and Attorney Cohen; 31/03/2018 – The Tribune: CBI files PE against ICICI MD’s husband; 14/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Tribune exclusive: Pritzker’s secret offshore holdings revealed in Chicago duck boat land deal; 12/04/2018 – 12 U.S. senators seek FCC probe of Sinclair news scripts, pause in Tribune review; 06/04/2018 – The Tribune: Now, Walmart eyes 51% or more stake in Flipkart; 03/05/2018 – The Tribune: Walmart inches closer to adding Flipkart in its kitty; 03/04/2018 – The Tribune: Vodafone’s tower biz sale to ATC complete

More notable recent Tribune Media Company (NYSE:TRCO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Tribune Media Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tribune Media profits beat in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nexstar Media +3% as Stephens’ new best idea – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Tribune Media Company (NYSE:TRCO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “8 Stocks To Watch For August 9, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tribune Media EPS beats by $0.06, revenue in-line – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Tribune Media Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.11 billion. It offers news, entertainment, and sports programming through Tribune Broadcasting local television stations, including FOX television affiliates, CW Network, LLC television affiliates, CBS television affiliates, ABC television affiliates, NBC television affiliates, and independent television stations; and television series and movies on WGN America, a national general entertainment cable network. It has a 10.74 P/E ratio. The firm also operates Antenna TV and THIS TV, a digital multicast networks; Tribune Studios, a development and production studio; Screener, an entertainment Website; and WGN 720 AM, a radio station in Chicago.

The stock increased 0.45% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $24.3. About 224,365 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N – CO SUPPORTS IN PARTICULAR TARIFFS ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY FOR SOME FINISHED REAL PRODUCTS FROM CHINA – CEO ON CONF CALL; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Rev $629.3M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Greenbrier Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBX); 28/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Greenbrier Valley Airport celebrates renovation, direct flights with open house; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – BRIAN COMSTOCK HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 08/03/2018 – Greenbrier at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – RAISES FY 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 29/03/2018 – Greenbrier announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial results

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Na holds 226 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 5.09M are owned by Vanguard. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 48,825 shares stake. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc owns 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 200 shares. Moreover, Bankshares Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). 14,100 are held by Virginia Retirement System Et Al. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 46,333 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 10,896 shares. Da Davidson And has invested 0.01% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Principal Gp Inc stated it has 287,664 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jennison Assocs Ltd Co accumulated 18,228 shares. Sei Investments accumulated 0% or 11,018 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 12,100 shares. Ameriprise reported 251,234 shares. Victory holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 623,493 shares.