Tribune Media Company (TRCO) and Fox Corporation (:) Comparing side by side

As Broadcasting – TV companies, Tribune Media Company (NYSE:TRCO) and Fox Corporation (:) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tribune Media Company 46 2.02 N/A 4.41 10.52 Fox Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Tribune Media Company and Fox Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tribune Media Company 0.00% 17.7% 7.5% Fox Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96.59% of Tribune Media Company shares and 0% of Fox Corporation shares. Insiders owned 0.4% of Tribune Media Company shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tribune Media Company 0.06% 0.43% 0.06% 18.11% 22.84% 2.16% Fox Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Tribune Media Company beats Fox Corporation.

Tribune Media Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States. It offers news, entertainment, and sports programming through Tribune Broadcasting local television stations, including FOX television affiliates, CW Network, LLC television affiliates, CBS television affiliates, ABC television affiliates, NBC television affiliates, and independent television stations; and television series and movies on WGN America, a national general entertainment cable network. The company also operates Antenna TV and THIS TV, a digital multicast networks; Tribune Studios, a development and production studio; Screener, an entertainment Website; and WGN 720 AM, a radio station in Chicago. It owns and operates 42 local television stations. The company was formerly known as Tribune Company and changed its name to Tribune Media Company in July 2014. Tribune Media Company was founded in 1847 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.