Tribune Media Company (TRCO) and Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) Comparing side by side

As Broadcasting – TV businesses, Tribune Media Company (NYSE:TRCO) and Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tribune Media Company 46 2.03 N/A 4.08 11.39 Entravision Communications Corporation 3 0.92 N/A 0.17 18.95

Table 1 demonstrates Tribune Media Company and Entravision Communications Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Entravision Communications Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Tribune Media Company. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Tribune Media Company is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Entravision Communications Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tribune Media Company (NYSE:TRCO) and Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tribune Media Company 0.00% 11% 4.7% Entravision Communications Corporation 0.00% 4.6% 2.1%

Volatility and Risk

Tribune Media Company’s volatility measures that it’s 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.63 beta. Competitively, Entravision Communications Corporation’s beta is 1.17 which is 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Tribune Media Company is 3.5 while its Current Ratio is 3.7. Meanwhile, Entravision Communications Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.3. Entravision Communications Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Tribune Media Company.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.59% of Tribune Media Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.1% of Entravision Communications Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.4% of Tribune Media Company’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.6% of Entravision Communications Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tribune Media Company 0.15% 0.48% 0.54% 1.31% 38.34% 2.4% Entravision Communications Corporation -5.51% 4.49% 16.85% -16.41% -26.74% 12.03%

For the past year Tribune Media Company has weaker performance than Entravision Communications Corporation

Summary

Tribune Media Company beats Entravision Communications Corporation on 7 of the 10 factors.

Tribune Media Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States. It offers news, entertainment, and sports programming through Tribune Broadcasting local television stations, including FOX television affiliates, CW Network, LLC television affiliates, CBS television affiliates, ABC television affiliates, NBC television affiliates, and independent television stations; and television series and movies on WGN America, a national general entertainment cable network. The company also operates Antenna TV and THIS TV, a digital multicast networks; Tribune Studios, a development and production studio; Screener, an entertainment Website; and WGN 720 AM, a radio station in Chicago. It owns and operates 42 local television stations. The company was formerly known as Tribune Company and changed its name to Tribune Media Company in July 2014. Tribune Media Company was founded in 1847 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms in the United States and certain border markets of Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. It owns and operates television stations that broadcast drama shows, talk shows, novelas, entertainment magazines, news magazines, national news, specials, late news, childrenÂ’s programs, sports, reality, comedy shows, and movies. The company also owns and operates radio stations that broadcast advertising, news, traffic, weather, promotions, and community events. In addition, it operates a proprietary technology and data platform that delivers digital advertising solutions in various advertising formats. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and/or operated 54 primary television stations located primarily in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Kansas, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, and Washington, D.C.; and 49 operational radio stations consisting of 38 FM and 11 AM in 18 markets located primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas. Entravision Communications Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.