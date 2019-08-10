Triangle Securities Wealth Management Upped Its Stake in Chevron New (CVX) by $389,236; Community Trust & Investment Co Trimmed Position in Boeing Co (BA) as Market Value Declined

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought 2,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 18,368 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, up from 16,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $122.42. About 4.72 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B FY18 Investment Progra; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO INTERIVEW ON CNBC ENDS; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron Richmond Refiery – 04/15/2018 12:38 AM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EVEN WITH NO COMMODITY PRICE APPRECIATION, EXPECT TO DELIVER “STRONGER” UPSTREAM CASH MARGINS, PRODUCTION GROWTH IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – Chevron backs 2018 production rise, eyes share buybacks; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Tengiz Growth Project in Kazakhstan on Track to Deliver First Production in 2022; 25/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR COURT AWARDS CHEVRON $38M VS ECUADORIAN CONSPIRATORS; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON NORTH AMERICA HEAD SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ON TRACK FOR $1-3 BILLION IN ASSET SALES IN 2018

Community Trust & Investment Co decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co sold 8,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 47,492 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.11M, down from 55,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 2.99 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises Cash Flow and EPS Guidance; 09/05/2018 – Boeing eyes hefty loss over Iran sanctions; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Turkish Airlines Finalize Deal for Up to 30 787 Dreamliners; 25/04/2018 – BOEING ASSESSING `UPWARD MARKET PRESSURE’ ON 737 OUTPUT; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: United Airlines in talks with Boeing, Airbus to buy wide-body jets; 08/03/2018 – American to Retire 45 Boeing 737s in Next Two Years (Correct); 23/03/2018 – CANADA SAYS BOEING DECISION NOT TO APPEAL ITC RULING ON BOMBARDIER CASE IS “A POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT IN THE LONG-STANDING RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN CANADA AND BOEING”; 25/04/2018 – BOEING STARTS QUARTERLY EARNINGS CALL; 10/04/2018 – Boeing-Embraer Deal Buoyed as Brazil Minister Sees `Marriage’; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE – EXPECTED FINANCIAL, OPERATING IMPACTS OF TWO 777 FREIGHTERS IN 2018 WERE INCORPORATED IN PRIOR EARNINGS GROWTH FRAMEWORK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashfield Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Com holds 1.98% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 146,532 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership has 5,307 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Murphy Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.93% or 49,235 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Svcs Lta reported 49,393 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd accumulated 347,968 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Bokf Na has 0.65% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Lincoln Natl holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 22,768 shares. King Luther Cap has invested 0.83% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Telemus Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 29,620 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt invested in 8,074 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Llc reported 582,747 shares. Stonebridge Mgmt Incorporated has 3.25% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Loudon Inv Lc reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Da Davidson And accumulated 169,842 shares.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron declares $1.19 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron: For The Winner, Chicken Dinner – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) 8.9% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron Corp.: This Is A Big Deal – Seeking Alpha” published on April 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron wins three-month renewal for Venezuela license – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85M and $190.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 23,899 shares to 34,338 shares, valued at $5.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,990 shares, and cut its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.02 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Another 737 MAX hearing on Capitol Hill – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analyst Likes Southwest Airlines Earnings Print – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Boeing’s 737 Planes Might Not Fly Until 2020: Report – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Positive Trend For Boeing 787 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Utilities Select Sector Spdrr (XLU) by 132,519 shares to 197,972 shares, valued at $11.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.