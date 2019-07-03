Triangle Securities Wealth Management Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $1.02 Million; Stock Price Rose; Capstone Financial Advisors Has Trimmed Its Mcdonalds (Put) (MCD) Stake by $760,000

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (Put) (MCD) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $950,000, down from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $212.7. About 1.93 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 20/04/2018 – DJ McDonald’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCD); 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s to Speed Pace of ‘Experience of the Future’ in U.S; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES FULL YR G&A DECREASING BY ABOUT 1%; 22/05/2018 – Workers hit McDonald’s with new sexual harassment claims; 16/05/2018 – McDonald’s Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 21/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets ambitious targets for cutting greenhouse gas emissions; 27/04/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – McDonald’s is turning its golden arches upside down to make a statement; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 36.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 15,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,240 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, down from 41,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 P; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 17/05/2018 – Abry Partners Merges NexusTek with Breakthrough Technology Group; 02/05/2018 – Dell Technologies and Microsoft Collaborate to Help Customers Simplify Delivery of IoT Solutions; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT IS SAID TO PLAN LOW-COST TABLET LINE TO RIVAL IPAD; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Unit Seeks to Lure Game Makers to Cloud

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 3.02% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.99 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.59 billion for 25.94 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.19% EPS growth.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $585.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 304,002 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $62.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 163,109 shares in the quarter, for a total of 967,565 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $23.79 million activity. The insider MCKENNA ANDREW J sold 30,000 shares worth $5.41M. Henry Daniel sold 3,036 shares worth $537,767. 22,036 shares valued at $3.99 million were sold by Gibbs Robert Lane on Thursday, January 31. 1,328 McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares with value of $233,662 were sold by Hoovel Catherine A..

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Ltd Com invested in 1,625 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 3,150 are held by Ghp Invest Advsrs Inc. Lmr Ptnrs Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 7,095 shares. Liberty Management accumulated 1.11% or 11,592 shares. Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Monroe National Bank & Trust & Mi accumulated 7,618 shares. Grimes Comm Inc invested in 0.21% or 14,266 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 220,557 shares. Baxter Bros stated it has 22,005 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Limited holds 0.17% or 133,800 shares in its portfolio. Bollard Grp Lc stated it has 0% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Company has 78,954 shares. Highstreet Asset has invested 1.61% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Ellington Group Lc reported 13,000 shares. Mechanics Bankshares Trust Department holds 47,724 shares or 2.07% of its portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85 million and $190.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 4,024 shares to 34,560 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 14,693 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,765 shares, and has risen its stake in Managed Portfolio Ser.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd accumulated 5,673 shares. Zeke Advsrs Limited Company has 216,072 shares. Boys Arnold And Co holds 0.91% or 51,808 shares. Callahan Ltd stated it has 3.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fiduciary Trust Communications holds 2.83% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 892,840 shares. Coastline invested in 76,371 shares or 1.35% of the stock. Bennicas Associates Incorporated holds 4.35% or 41,994 shares in its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Co owns 840,093 shares or 3.91% of their US portfolio. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Company invested 2.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Farmers Merchants Invs has 2.41% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Virtu Ltd Liability Company has 56,730 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt holds 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 20,417 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc has 38.53 million shares. Klingenstein Fields Ltd Co reported 224,018 shares stake. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo stated it has 556,164 shares or 2% of all its holdings.

