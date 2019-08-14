Triangle Securities Wealth Management Trimmed Its Position in Altria Group (MO) by $311,049 as Valuation Declined; Cleararc Capital Has Decreased Its Oracle (ORCL) Position by $333,264

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 13.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc sold 6,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 39,210 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 45,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $175.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $52.48. About 8.56M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 27/03/2018 – Ruling Revives Oracle Claims That Google Infringed Java Copyrights; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S CATZ: CLOUD REVENUES TO GROW 19-23% IN 4Q; 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Oracle Financial Services Software for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 23/04/2018 – Bronto Makes Product Recommendations Personal Across Channels; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Establishes Strategic Relationship with American Electric Power (AEP); 10/04/2018 – Oracle AI Powers Future of Customer Experience Management; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY CLOUD SOFTWARE AS A SERVICE (SAAS) REVENUES WERE UP 33% TO $1.2 BLN; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 20/04/2018 – Oracle + NetSuite is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value for its Solutions in the Cloud-ERP for Manufa; 27/03/2018 – Oracle wins key round in long-running Google fight

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 49.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 5,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 5,552 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 11,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $46.04. About 5.07M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Lc reported 267,412 shares. Buckhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 8,184 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gp holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 146.58 million shares. National Pension Ser reported 1.84M shares stake. Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation invested in 0.12% or 8,930 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel, California-based fund reported 30,350 shares. Primecap Mngmt Co Ca holds 600,504 shares. Mai Mngmt owns 134,197 shares. Orrstown Services invested in 0.16% or 1,947 shares. Deltec Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.72% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 57,487 shares. Cambridge Communications invested in 6,641 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 1.24M were accumulated by Cibc Mkts. Two Sigma Lc holds 0% or 4,260 shares in its portfolio. Valicenti Advisory Inc stated it has 32,535 shares. Yhb Invest Advisors reported 4,266 shares.

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05 billion and $533.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 7,963 shares to 27,185 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,065 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,576 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM).