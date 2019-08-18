Triangle Securities Wealth Management Trimmed Its Holding in Union Pacific (UNP) by $390,780 as Valuation Rose; Highstreet Asset Management Has Lifted Its Kellogg Co. (K) Position

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 36.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 2,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 3,990 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $667,000, down from 6,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $166.25. About 2.05 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 19/03/2018 – LISC: Union Pacific gives $3M to bolster U.S. workforce, lift communities; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class I Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 12/03/2018 – UNP KANSAS INVESTMENT PART OF $3.3B NETWORK INVESTMENT FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Kellogg Co. (K) by 2314.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc bought 330,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 344,714 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.78 million, up from 14,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kellogg Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $63.78. About 2.48M shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – Correct: Kellogg Reaffirms Full-Year Earnings Guidance; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY CURRENCY-NEUTRAL ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.19; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Keeps Rebound Alive as Special K Maker Thrives Overseas; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 09/05/2018 – MorningStar Farms® Makes Room on the Grill for Plant Protein with Summer Dining Series; 03/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Celebrates Mike Schultz with First-Ever U.S. Paralympian Gold Medal Edition Corn Flakes® Box; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG 1Q COMPARABLE EPS $1.19, EST. $1.08; 15/05/2018 – VENEZUELA’S MADURO SAYS WILL GIVE LOCAL KELLOGG UNIT TO WORKERS AFTER COMPANY HALTS OPERATIONS; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 9%-11% on Currency-Neutral Basis; 16/05/2018 – VENEZUELA STATE GOVERNOR SAYS REACTIVATING KELLOGG PLANT AFTER COMPANY PULLED OUT CITING ECONOMIC CRISIS K.N

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.10 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Puzo Michael J owns 0.32% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 4,900 shares. Cibc World Markets Corp holds 0.17% or 121,202 shares. Rathbone Brothers Pcl holds 0.24% or 43,334 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has 41,101 shares for 3.14% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP invested in 0.28% or 28,011 shares. Pinebridge LP holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 15,980 shares. 124,443 are owned by Roosevelt Inv Grp Inc. Cypress Capital holds 0.74% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 24,024 shares. Wetherby Asset Management Inc has invested 0.45% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Holt Capital Advisors Limited Com Dba Holt Capital Ptnrs LP has invested 0.06% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Td Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.15% or 606,587 shares. Pennsylvania-based Citizens And Northern has invested 0.61% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Freestone Holdg Lc has 1,346 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. American Money Management Lc stated it has 2.25% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Diversified Communication has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85 million and $190.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 4,024 shares to 34,560 shares, valued at $2.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Managed Portfolio Ser by 87,713 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,278 shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,662 were accumulated by Synovus Corporation. 146,412 are owned by Flippin Bruce Porter Inc. Moreover, First Allied Advisory Services Inc has 0.02% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 9,835 shares. Cognios Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 42,925 shares. Shell Asset Management stated it has 183,354 shares. Indexiq Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 32,677 shares. Willis Counsel has 181,830 shares. Allstate Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Hennessy Advisors has 0.12% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Moreover, Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc has 0.03% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 33,618 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs reported 35,000 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Carroll Assocs Incorporated has 255 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Clearbridge Invests Llc owns 43,730 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.02% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 26,574 shares.

