Triangle Securities Wealth Management Trimmed Duke Energy New (DUK) Holding by $546,371 as Stock Declined; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Lifted Holding

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 22.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 6,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 21,394 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93 million, down from 27,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $89.13. About 417,150 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 05/04/2018 – DUKE SPOKESWOMAN KAREN WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 09/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Amendment to Eliminate Supermajority Requirements Wasn’t Approved at Annual Meeting; 15/03/2018 – Duke Energy funding N.C. wood stove changeout program to improve air quality; 30/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s renewable energy portfolio grew almost 20 percent in 2017, according to new report; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: By 2030 Sees More Than 80% of Generation Mix to Come From Zero and Lower CO2-Emitting; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy Names Harry Sideris Chief Distribution Officer; 16/04/2018 – DUK $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NC CUSTOMERS; 02/04/2018 – Duke Energy Florida nears completion of state-of-the-art natural gas plant; 18/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 2 NUCLEAR REACTOR CUT TO 85% FROM 100%: NRC; 06/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 4,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 251,807 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.20M, up from 247,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $132.35. About 1.69 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout; 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 16/03/2018 – J&J nears diabetes device exit with $2.1 bln LifeScan sale; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 25/05/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO APPROVES SALE OF PLANT, MACHINERY OF BHAGALPUR UNIT; 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on First-Quarter Results; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video)

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson: Getting Attractive As It Sinks Towards $130 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Earnings Disappointments – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Communication Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 1.02% or 28,669 shares. Colony Limited Liability Corp invested in 60,463 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 105,540 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser accumulated 11,355 shares. Exchange Mngmt holds 1.5% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 38,296 shares. State Street Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 155.14 million shares. Osterweis Management stated it has 1.23% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wooster Corthell Wealth Mngmt reported 2,105 shares. Texas Yale Capital Corp has 0.41% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 72,974 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Com reported 10,728 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Fairfax Limited Can holds 0.85% or 146,800 shares in its portfolio. Burns J W & Ny holds 2.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 59,206 shares. 6,850 are held by Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Llc. American Natl Registered Advisor reported 1.54% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Cim Inv Mangement has 0.43% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 7,920 shares.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27M and $922.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,526 shares to 260,328 shares, valued at $31.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 2,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 322,164 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Activision, CVS, Disney, Kraft Heinz, Uber and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 04, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Duke Energy Foundation provides $250,000 in grants to address opioid addiction in 11 Indiana counties – PRNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Duke Energy Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:DUK) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Duke Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,614 are held by Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt. Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 15,932 shares. Regions Financial, Alabama-based fund reported 90,181 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.06% or 434,093 shares. Paragon Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 1,064 shares. Counselors Inc holds 137,036 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.24% or 14,733 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Group Inc Llc accumulated 46,645 shares. Marathon Capital owns 3,429 shares. First Personal Services reported 0.41% stake. Alpha Cubed Invests Limited Liability invested in 0.07% or 6,673 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus invested in 0.11% or 128,438 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc invested in 0.16% or 123,920 shares. Cap Fund Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Mai Capital owns 5,094 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.