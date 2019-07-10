Triangle Securities Wealth Management Trimmed By $311,049 Its Altria Group (MO) Stake; Bluemountain Capital Management Boosted Its Core Mark Holding Co (CORE) Stake

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased Core Mark Holding Co Inc (CORE) stake by 151.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc acquired 11,319 shares as Core Mark Holding Co Inc (CORE)’s stock rose 26.07%. The Bluemountain Capital Management Llc holds 18,772 shares with $697,000 value, up from 7,453 last quarter. Core Mark Holding Co Inc now has $1.82 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $39.75. About 177,991 shares traded. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) has risen 95.66% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 91.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CORE News: 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $157M-$167M; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY INC CORE.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $16.6 BLN TO $16.8 BLN; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY INC CORE.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.19, REV VIEW $16.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK 1Q EPS EX-LIFO EXPENSE 7C, EST. 8C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Core-Mark Holding Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CORE); 30/05/2018 – Core-Mark at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 29/03/2018 – CEO Perkins Gifts 445 Of Core-Mark Holding Company Inc; 12/04/2018 – Goodfood Market Corp. Reports Quarter-Over-Quarter Gross Merchandise Sales Growth of 42% and Profitability in Several Core Mark; 11/04/2018 – Core-Mark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark 1Q Adjusted EBITDA Increased 24% to $24.3M

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased Altria Group Inc (MO) stake by 49.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 5,457 shares as Altria Group Inc (MO)’s stock rose 6.39%. The Triangle Securities Wealth Management holds 5,552 shares with $319,000 value, down from 11,009 last quarter. Altria Group Inc now has $90.46 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $48.35. About 5.22M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria Ratings Apply to About $14 Billion of Total Outstanding Debt at End of 2017; 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Altria Group Inc $MO Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00, REV VIEW $19.64 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Net $1.89B; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF ITS $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO $2 BLN,; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 22/05/2018 – Altria Group, Inc. Announces New Structure to Accelerate Its Innovation Aspiration; 22/05/2018 – Altria creates new `core’, `innovative’ tobacco units; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Marlboro Retail Share 43.2%

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc decreased Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) stake by 13,013 shares to 82 valued at $37,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) stake by 23,680 shares and now owns 56,625 shares. First Busey Corp was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold CORE shares while 54 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 40.35 million shares or 1.33% less from 40.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 522,800 shares in its portfolio. State Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 703,616 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.03% or 17,100 shares. Zebra Capital Management Ltd Co owns 0.13% invested in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) for 6,474 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc stated it has 0.01% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Ptnrs Llc accumulated 97,770 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Millennium Management Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) for 78,026 shares. Gsa Prtnrs Llp reported 0.05% stake. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 2,454 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 118,200 shares. 150 were accumulated by Us Bancshares De. Amalgamated National Bank invested in 0.01% or 6,753 shares. Amer Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) for 34,523 shares. Howard Capital Mngmt reported 0.04% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Metropolitan Life Insurance Company invested in 0.04% or 42,943 shares.

More notable recent Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Encana to Monetize Arkoma Assets to Focus on Core Plays – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Core-Mark, Limbach, NV5, Booz Allen and Broadridge – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Skanska sees Q2 core profit boosted by positive legal outcomes – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PepsiCo’s core soda brand, chips boost quarterly results – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Core-Mark Holding (NASDAQ:CORE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Core-Mark Holding has $43 highest and $38 lowest target. $40’s average target is 0.63% above currents $39.75 stock price. Core-Mark Holding had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $38 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. Raymond James maintained the shares of CORE in report on Monday, March 4 with “Outperform” rating. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Buy”.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.04B for 11.09 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.11% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Altria Group had 9 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) rating on Tuesday, January 22. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $45 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $68 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Bank of America. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Altria Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:MO) 44% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Forbes.com published: “How Much Could Altria’s Smokeless Products Division Grow Over The Next 5 Years? – Forbes” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Altria Group Inc (MO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Altria – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 03, 2019.