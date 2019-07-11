Triangle Securities Wealth Management Stake in Wabtec (WAB) Has Trimmed by $2.90 Million as Valuation Declined; Semler Scientific (SMLR) Holder P-A-W Capital Has Lowered Holding by $336,000 as Market Valuation Were Volatile

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 86.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 19,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,068 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $469,000, down from 22,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $70.25. About 399,101 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Rail Division With Wabtec in $11 Billion Deal; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC SAYS DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT REGULATORY HURDLES; 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 20/05/2018 – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC 1Q EPS 92C, EST. 90C; 15/05/2018 – Wabtec Shareholders Approve Company Proposals At Annual Meeting; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: We Expect the Much Larger GE Transportation Merger Will Be a More Challenging Undertaking For Wabtec Than Faiveley; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Now: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 07/05/2018 – WABTEC PLANS TO AFFIRM 2018 FINL GUIDANCE & LONG-TERM FINL TARG; 20/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Semler Scientific Inc (SMLR) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 32,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Semler Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $279.52 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $44.2. About 3,276 shares traded. Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85 million and $190.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 4,024 shares to 34,560 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 2,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,368 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. DeNinno David L bought $193,530 worth of stock. KASSLING WILLIAM E bought $503,520 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Thursday, May 23.

Analysts await Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 2.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.96 per share. WAB’s profit will be $159.55 million for 17.92 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Wabtec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilton Capital Mngmt Lc invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Kemnay Advisory Svcs invested 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Twin Tree Management Lp holds 15,163 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wellington Management Llp stated it has 1.27M shares. Sphera Funds Mgmt Limited has 0.27% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 136,663 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 167,295 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 25,103 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Swiss Bank invested in 0.04% or 471,779 shares. Moreover, Federated Pa has 0.05% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 8,413 shares. Cap Glob Invsts has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Nicholas Invest Ptnrs LP has 80,333 shares. Wealthcare Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Coastline holds 3,000 shares.

Analysts await Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 15.79% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.19 per share. SMLR’s profit will be $1.39M for 50.23 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Semler Scientific, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.35% negative EPS growth.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 140,000 shares to 320,000 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.