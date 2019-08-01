Triangle Securities Wealth Management Stake in Union Pacific (UNP) Has Trimmed as Market Valuation Rose; As Nci Building Sys (NCS) Share Price Were Volatile, Shareholder Prescott Group Capital Management Cut Its Position

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 36.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 2,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 3,990 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $667,000, down from 6,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $180.18. About 1.10M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nci Building Sys Inc (NCS) by 8.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 64,277 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 693,193 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27M, down from 757,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nci Building Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $716.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $5.71. About 914,730 shares traded. NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NCS News: 06/03/2018 – NCI BUILDING SYSTEMS INC – AT QTR END, TOTAL CONSOLIDATED BACKLOG INCREASED TO $569.9 MLN, UP 8.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 06/03/2018 – NCI BUILDING 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, EST. 10C; 04/04/2018 – NCI BUILDING SYSTEMS – JOHNSON WILL REMAIN CFO UNTIL CO IDENTIFIES SUCCESSOR; 22/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on NCI Inc wrongly tagged to NCI Building Systems; 07/03/2018 – NCI BUILDING SYSTEMS INC – EXPECTS TO FINANCE ANY REPURCHASES FROM A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES; 06/03/2018 NCI Building Systems 1Q EPS 8c; 06/03/2018 – NCI Building Systems 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 06/03/2018 – NCI BUILDING SEES 2Q REV. $430M TO $450M, EST. $435.0M; 04/04/2018 – NCI BUILDING SYSTEMS: CFO TRANSITION; 07/03/2018 – NCI Building Expects to Finance Repurchases From Combination of Cash on Hand and Cash From Operating Activities

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Hurricane Barry Left Its Mark, But Could Have Been Worse – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Union Pacific: Hats Off – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “U.S. Rail Headcount Falls In June – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific: Cost Take-Outs Outweigh Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 18.54 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Limited Liability Corp owns 15,477 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Amer Research Management holds 0.01% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Guyasuta Inv Advisors Inc has invested 0.21% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Hartford Financial Management reported 0.75% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Robecosam Ag has invested 0.04% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Segment Wealth Ltd Liability has 32,373 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. First Citizens Bankshares &, North Carolina-based fund reported 15,428 shares. 19,149 were accumulated by Nicholas Inv Partners Lp. Scholtz Ltd Liability Company reported 4,674 shares stake. D E Shaw And Com accumulated 500,625 shares. The New York-based Eulav Asset Management has invested 0.25% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Grandfield And Dodd Limited Company reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Lourd Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 1,827 shares in its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Brookfield Asset Inc has invested 0.01% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Spc reported 0.41% stake.

More notable recent NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “NCI Building (NCS) to Buy Environmental Stoneworks for $186M – Zacks.com” on January 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid NCS Multistage Holdings’s (NASDAQ:NCSM) Devastating 82% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NCI Building Systems, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NCS Multistage: Rebound Possible In The Medium Term – Seeking Alpha” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 28, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 28, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold NCS shares while 42 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 53.31 million shares or 46.09% less from 98.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 167,304 are owned by J Goldman & Co Lp. Golden Gate Private Equity, a California-based fund reported 16.74 million shares. 3,800 are held by Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 2.14M shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS). Gp invested 0% in NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS). 2,016 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Com owns 67,200 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc owns 163,852 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Grp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS). World Invsts has invested 0% in NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 303,715 shares. 192,711 are owned by Savings Bank Of America De. 4,120 are owned by Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Shell Asset Mngmt stated it has 69,249 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 13 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.49 million activity. $90,824 worth of NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS) shares were bought by Steinhafel Arthur W.. The insider Lee Jeffrey S. bought 80,000 shares worth $468,061. FORBES GARY L also bought $22,000 worth of NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS) on Tuesday, June 4. $230,000 worth of stock was bought by Janki Daniel C. on Thursday, May 30. On Friday, May 10 the insider METCALF JAMES S bought $580,015. The insider MARTINEZ GEORGE bought $50,679.