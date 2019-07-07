Triangle Securities Wealth Management Raised Its Holding in Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) by $1.42 Million as Stock Value Rose; Servicenow (NOW) Holder Dragoneer Investment Group Cut Stake by $4.31 Million

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 783.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought 19,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,992 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, up from 2,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $177.78. About 366,819 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 6.65% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LABCORP’S DIVESTITURE OF FOOD SOLUTIONS BUSINESS IS; 22/03/2018 – LabCorp and Appalachian Regional Healthcare Create Comprehensive Laboratory Collaboration; 12/03/2018 – LABCORP 0 CPN CONV NOTES DUE ’21 TO ACCRUE CONTINGENT INTEREST; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, AETNA EXTENDED, EXPANDED EXISTING AGREEMENT, MAKING CO PREFERRED NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR SUBSTANTIALLY ALL AETNA MEMBERS FROM JAN 1, 2019; 09/03/2018 – Covance Forms lmmunology & lmmunotoxicology Unit Focused on Biologic Drug Development; 12/03/2018 – LABCORP – PAYMENT OF CONTINGENT CASH INTEREST IS EXPECTED TO BE MADE ON SEPTEMBER 12, 2018; 22/03/2018 – LABCORP – CO, APPALACHIAN REGIONAL HEALTHCARE ENTERED MULTI-YEAR, COMPREHENSIVE LABORATORY PARTNERSHIP; 26/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to ltem 9 Labs Corp. and New Ticker Symbol “INLB”; 20/03/2018 – lnterpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – UNDER NEW AGREEMENT, PHYSICIANS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER BOTH THYROID BIOPSY ANALYSIS AND MOLECULAR TESTING FROM INTERPACE

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 377,777 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.12 million, down from 395,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $294.53. About 734,335 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85 million and $190.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 23,899 shares to 34,338 shares, valued at $5.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,552 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.02% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Ariel Invests Lc has 932,207 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). 129,011 were reported by Veritas Invest Management (Uk). Pension Ser, a Korea-based fund reported 118,703 shares. 88,545 are held by Sei Investments. 1,835 were accumulated by Phocas. Daiwa Sb Invs reported 6,030 shares. Systematic Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 5,300 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 1.67M shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.02% or 23,168 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Service Net Limited Liability Com accumulated 12,888 shares. Tributary Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,100 shares. Cypress Cap Mgmt Lc reported 4,335 shares. Mason Street Advsr Lc stated it has 0.04% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $692,993 activity. Another trade for 3,700 shares valued at $540,407 was made by BELINGARD JEAN-LUC on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, up 84.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% negative EPS growth.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $38.95 million activity. Another trade for 7,397 shares valued at $1.63 million was made by MILLER JEFFREY A on Friday, February 1. Shares for $381,564 were sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra on Monday, January 14. Schneider David also sold $1.71 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Friday, February 1. WADORS PATRICIA L sold 6,884 shares worth $1.53M. CODD RONALD E F sold 100,000 shares worth $22.01M.