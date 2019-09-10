Triangle Securities Wealth Management Raised Its Chevron New (CVX) Stake; Greif (GEF) Has 2.43 Sentiment

Greif Inc (GEF) investors sentiment increased to 2.43 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.30, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 107 investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 44 reduced and sold equity positions in Greif Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 22.56 million shares, down from 22.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Greif Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 30 Increased: 69 New Position: 38.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 14.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired 2,263 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Triangle Securities Wealth Management holds 18,368 shares with $3.17M value, up from 16,105 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $225.62B valuation. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $119.39. About 4.52M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/04/2018 – Two Chevron employees detained in Venezuela last week could be charged with treason for refusing to sign a parts contract for a joint venture with state-owned oil company PDVSA, according to sources familiar with draft charges against the executives; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Net $3.6B; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 11:32 AM; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON VP NERLSON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 23/04/2018 – Simon Webb: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha Olefins; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS WITH RESPECT TO GLOBAL LNG DEMAND, EXPECT SUPPLY GAP DEVELOPING AROUND 2025; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Joint Venture Novvi and Chevron to Develop and Bring to Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS $18 BLN TO $20 BLN ANNUAL INVESTMENT RANGE PROJECTED THROUGH 2020; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS 2018 TO 2020 GUIDANCE INCLUDES DEBT RATIO OF ABOUT 20 PCT – PRESENTATION

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Greif, Inc. for 432,267 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc owns 422,176 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al has 0.28% invested in the company for 889,846 shares. The Georgia-based Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc has invested 0.24% in the stock. Campbell & Co Investment Adviser Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 10,946 shares.

The stock increased 3.74% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $36.64. About 286,687 shares traded. Greif, Inc. (GEF) has declined 34.14% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.14% the S&P500. Some Historical GEF News: 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – CLOSURE OF THE FACTORY BRANCH NETWORK IN BOTH KOKO, DELTA STATE AND KADUNA, KADUNA STATE; 07/05/2018 – Greif Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Greif Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEF); 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – EMBARK ON APAPA FACTORY SITE IMPROVEMENT, CAPITAL EXPENDITURE AND OVERHAUL TO MEET MINIMUM STANDARD OF GREIF OPERATION WORLDWIDE; 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – STRATEGIC CONSOLIDATION OF ALL VOLUMES AND PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN APAPA, LAGOS FACTORY SITE ONLY AND SUPPLY QUALITY PRODUCTS OUT OF FACTORY TO CUSTOMERS IN NIGERIA; 23/04/2018 – DJ Greif Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEF.B); 26/04/2018 – Greif Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 30/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA PLC VANLEER.LG – HY ENDED APRIL 2018 PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION OF 5.2 MLN NAIRA VS 73.7 MLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 20/03/2018 GAMCO REPORTS 5.05% STAKE IN GREIF INC; 23/04/2018 – Greif, Inc. Releases 2017 Sustainability Report, Announces 2025 Goals and Gasser Award Winner

Greif, Inc. produces and sells industrial packaging products. The company has market cap of $1.91 billion. It operates in five divisions: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. It has a 12.08 P/E ratio. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Analysts await Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) to report earnings on December, 4. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 3.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.08 per share. GEF’s profit will be $58.35 million for 8.18 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Greif, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $670,269 activity.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity. REED DEBRA L also bought $502,074 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co stated it has 571,183 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Cypress Management Limited Liability Corp has 2.07% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Morgan Stanley owns 0.53% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 15.08M shares. Homrich & Berg reported 17,125 shares. Reik & Comm Ltd Liability accumulated 18,268 shares. Gladius Capital Management Lp reported 28,377 shares stake. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.34% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Azimuth Cap Management has 1.18% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 143,065 shares. Ssi Investment Management has invested 0.04% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Private Asset Mgmt holds 133,212 shares or 2.92% of its portfolio. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd reported 36,015 shares. Brouwer Janachowski Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,840 shares. Alexandria Capital Ltd has 0.09% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 76 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 1.08 million shares or 0.59% of all its holdings.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 2,340 shares to 3,990 valued at $667,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) stake by 5,457 shares and now owns 5,552 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Chevron Corp has $16500 highest and $133 lowest target. $144’s average target is 20.61% above currents $119.39 stock price. Chevron Corp had 13 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Societe Generale maintained it with “Buy” rating and $142 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. HSBC maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold” rating. As per Monday, May 13, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

