Triangle Securities Wealth Management Raised Its Chevron New (CVX) Stake by $389,236; As Xpo Logistics (XPO) Valuation Rose, Lagoda Investment Management LP Has Boosted by $1.01 Million Its Holding

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought 2,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 18,368 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, up from 16,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $119.02. About 1.55M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 17/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Announces Quarterly Dividend; 05/03/2018 – North Sea Crude-Forties weakens, Chevron restarts Alba; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 06/03/2018 – Chevron backs 2018 production rise, eyes share buybacks; 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS IN STORAGE, DELIVERY DEAL WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Reports First Quarter Net Income of $3.6 Billion; 23/04/2018 – CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA REFUSED TO SIGN A SUPPLY CONTRACT FOR JOINT VENTURE WITH PDVSA

Lagoda Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 23.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp bought 19,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The institutional investor held 99,149 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33M, up from 80,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $67.15. About 196,648 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 03/05/2018 – XPO CEO LOOKING AT TARGEST IN NORTH AMERICA, WESTERN EUROPE; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS TO INVEST UP TO $90M IN ROAD FLEET IN N. AMERICA; 17/05/2018 – XPO Logistics Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS 1Q REV. $4.19B, EST. $3.91B; 24/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches New Flexible Distribution Model for Omnichannel Retail and E-Commerce Customers; 30/04/2018 – Beutel Goodman Adds XPO Logistics, Exits K-Bro Linen: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Press Release: XPO Logistics to Launch Drive XPO Mobile Technology in Europe; 14/05/2018 – Drivers at XPO in Erie, PA Seek Teamster Representation; 08/03/2018 – Press Release: XPO Logistics Contract Logistics Site Reaches Safety Milestone

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability, a Ohio-based fund reported 64,273 shares. Highland Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.09% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co reported 212 shares. Thomas White Intll Ltd has invested 0.11% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Wellington Shields Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 5,254 shares or 0% of the stock. Connecticut-based Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.21% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 217,407 shares. 64,241 are owned by Invesco. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc reported 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 0.05% or 22,100 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 29,200 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 472,153 are held by Principal Fincl Grp. At Savings Bank reported 8,562 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.02% stake.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85 million and $190.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15,150 shares to 26,240 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 23,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,338 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).