Triangle Securities Wealth Management Raised Holding in Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) by $1.42 Million; Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Trimmed Its Mine Safety Appliances Company (MSA) Holding as Shares Declined

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 783.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought 19,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 21,992 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, up from 2,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $165.86. About 534,916 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Sees 2018 Adj EPS $11.30-Adj EPS $11.70; 26/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to Item 9 Labs Corp. and New Ticker Symbol “INLB”; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – AGREEMENT WITH LABCORP TO FURTHER EXPAND CO’S NETWORK OF CYTOLOGY PROVIDERS IN SUPPORT OF ITS THYROID MOLECULAR BUSINESS UNIT; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 10.0% TO 12.0% OVER 2017 REVENUE OF $10.31 BLN; 25/04/2018 – LABORATORY CORP OF AMERICA BOOSTS VIEW FOR YEAR SALES GROWTH; 07/03/2018 – Bionik Laboratories Corp. and Curexo Enter Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Sale of Robotic Rehabilitation Systems in U.S. and South Korea; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s: Labcorp’s Divestiture Of Food Solutions Business Is Credit Positive; 03/05/2018 – LabCorp to Webcast Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nano Labs Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLE)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mine Safety Appliances Company Llc (MSA) by 24.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 8,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The hedge fund held 27,232 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, down from 35,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mine Safety Appliances Company Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $99.37. About 156,102 shares traded or 9.36% up from the average. MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) has risen 5.75% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSA News: 23/05/2018 – Snipp Signs MSA With CLS Holdings USA, Inc., to Implement a Customer Retention and Management Platform Across Its Future Portfolio of Cannabis Dispenseries; 23/04/2018 – MSA Safety 1Q Adj EPS $1.01; 23/05/2018 – Snipp Signs MSA With CLS Holdings USA, Inc, to Implement a Customer Retention and Management Platform Across Its Future Portfol; 18/04/2018 – NAMSAP Says CMS’s MSA Policy Institutionalizes Opioid Abuse; 15/05/2018 – MSA Board Elects Nishan J. Vartanian CEO of MSA Safety; William M. Lambert Elected Non-Executive Chairman; 23/04/2018 – MSA Safety 1Q Net $32.4M; 19/04/2018 – RPAI Signs Two New Leases At Huebner Oaks In The San Antonio MSA; 16/04/2018 – APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT CO AIV.N – DRANOFF PROPERTIES WILL SELL AIMCO ITS APARTMENT COMMUNITY HOLDINGS IN PHILADELPHIA MSA FOR $445 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Two Leading Australia Fire Brigades Invest in New MSA Breathing Equipment; 02/05/2018 – MSA Supports OSHA’s 2018 National Safety Stand-Down by Offering Free On-Site Safety Seminars

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85 million and $190.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 6,139 shares to 21,394 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,990 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston accumulated 2.74M shares. Citigroup has invested 0.02% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Moreover, Stone Run Lc has 1.3% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 625,117 shares. Chevy Chase Trust owns 111,354 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Tributary Capital Management Ltd Company holds 2,100 shares. Blair William And Com Il invested in 3,542 shares. Element Cap Mgmt Limited Co invested in 0.42% or 90,098 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 132,161 shares. Smithfield Tru Com holds 790 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 447 shares. State Street Corp reported 0.05% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 5,251 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold MSA shares while 54 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 27.58 million shares or 3.13% less from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martin & Incorporated Tn holds 0.99% or 31,665 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) for 63 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has 2,286 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,078 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa invested 0.08% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). The Switzerland-based Starr International has invested 0.03% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Bogle Mgmt Ltd Partnership De has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Bbt Capital Management Limited Liability has 0.54% invested in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Teton Advsrs stated it has 0.1% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Ameriprise Fincl Inc stated it has 0.02% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). 10,033 are owned by Zacks Invest. Comerica Bank owns 64,789 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 174,223 shares.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50M and $251.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rpc Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 101,758 shares to 128,249 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) by 4,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (NYSE:RGR).

Analysts await MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 1.72% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.16 per share. MSA’s profit will be $45.69M for 21.05 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by MSA Safety Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.28% negative EPS growth.