Triangle Securities Wealth Management Position in Wabtec (WAB) Has Cut as Shares Rose; As Aerovironment (AVAV) Share Value Declined, Pinnacle Associates LTD Has Boosted Stake by $2.40 Million

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 86.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 19,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 3,068 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $469,000, down from 22,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $66.05. About 2.51 million shares traded or 18.87% up from the average. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, CO’S TRANSIT SEGMENT HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN PARIS; 21/05/2018 – General Electric to combine transport unit with Wabtec in $11.1bn deal; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge; 22/05/2018 – Wabtec (WAB) Wabtec and GE Transportation to Merge (Transcript); 04/04/2018 – Antitrust Alert: Frank LLP Notifies Former Employees of an Investigation Involving Possible Antitrust Violations by Rail Equipment Manufacturers Knorr-Bremse AG and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp; 20/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 20/04/2018 – General Electric is in discussions to sell its rail business to Wabtec, according to multiple reports Friday; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO ALSO COMPLETE SPIN-OFF OR SPLIT-OFF OF PORTION OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO GE SHAREHOLDERS; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AFTER DEAL, CO TO HAVE ABOUT $8 BLN IN REVENUES, HIGHER MARGINS, ABOUT 15 PCT CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR ONE; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC OUTLOOK NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased its stake in Aerovironment Inc (AVAV) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd bought 35,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.68% . The institutional investor held 309,709 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.19 million, up from 274,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Aerovironment Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.79% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $50.78. About 139,242 shares traded. AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) has declined 24.51% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AVAV News: 07/03/2018 – Aerovironment Volume Surges More Than 23 Times 20 Day Average; 17/05/2018 – AVAV: AeroVironment CEO’s Alleged Cover-Up Exposed $AVAV; 17/05/2018 – $AVAV CEO, Wahid Nawabi, has orchestrated a cover-up of illegal activity and dangerous conduct, according to allegations in an undisclosed new whistleblower suit; 06/03/2018 – AEROVIRONMENT SEES FY EPS 45C TO 65C, EST. 68C; 24/05/2018 – Trump scraps North Korea summit, warns Kim that military ready; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for AeroVironment, PS Business Parks, Genomic Health, Digi International, Sens; 06/03/2018 – AeroVironment Awarded $44.5 Million Puma AE UAS Contract from a Major Country in the Middle East; 06/03/2018 – AEROVIRONMENT 3Q REV. $63.9M, EST. $62.5M; 06/03/2018 – AeroVironment: Contract for Puma AE With Mantis i45 Is Its Largest-Ever International Pact; 22/05/2018 – Recent U.S. Army Awards for AeroVironment Switchblade Tactical Missile Systems and Services Bring Total Contract Value to $111 Million since August 2017; Include First Switchblade Order for U.S

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. GENERAL ELECTRIC CO also sold $1.19 billion worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares. NEUPAVER ALBERT J also bought $652,600 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares. 8,000 shares were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E, worth $503,520 on Thursday, May 23.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85 million and $190.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 19,504 shares to 21,992 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 4,024 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31 billion and $4.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 44,667 shares to 8,802 shares, valued at $428,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ii Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 33,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 547,633 shares, and cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.75, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold AVAV shares while 42 reduced holdings.

