Triangle Securities Wealth Management Position in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Decreased as Stock Rose; Jones Financial Companies Lllp Lifted Mcdonalds (MCD) Stake by $745,407

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 9.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought 3,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 43,069 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.94 million, up from 39,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $213.08. About 897,976 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 24/05/2018 – McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) CEO Enrique Hernandez Hosts Annual Shareholders’ Meeting (Transcript); 09/05/2018 – Libstar makes market debut on Johannesburg bourse; 12/03/2018 – McDonald’s has tried to walk the line between cheap deals and better quality food over the last few years; 02/04/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: In 2015, McDonald’s said it would pay its U.S. employees at least a dollar above local minimum; 08/03/2018 – DataSource Announces Neil Golden, Former Chief Marketing Officer for McDonald’s USA, as New Board Member; 22/05/2018 – Workers hit McDonald’s with new sexual harassment claims; 29/03/2018 – TABLE-McDonald’s Japan 2702.T -2017 group results; 22/04/2018 – McDonald’s will begin to replace plastic straws with paper straws in all U.K. locations starting in May; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burg; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Foreign Currency Translation Boosted 1Q EPS by 8c

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 2,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 26,758 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05 million, down from 29,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $311.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $124.27. About 2.12M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products; 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS HAVE LARGE BUSINESSES IN SEVERAL DIFFICULT MARKETS; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $44.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Fund (EFA) by 14.08 million shares to 9.66M shares, valued at $635.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth Etf (VBK) by 97,048 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

