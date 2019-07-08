Triangle Securities Wealth Management Position in Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Has Increased as Valuation Rose; Mutual Of America Capital Management Holding in Trex Co (TREX) Lifted as Valuation Declined

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Trex Co Inc. (TREX) by 30.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 52,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 226,203 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.92 million, up from 173,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Trex Co Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $71.05. About 279,412 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 9.94% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.51% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 23/03/2018 – Trex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule; 10/04/2018 – Trex Tops 2018 Builder Brand Study; 07/05/2018 – TREX COMPANY INC TREX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $649.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – TREX 1Q EPS $1.25; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trex Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREX); 15/03/2018 – Trex Gives the Gift of Green to One Lucky Winner; 28/03/2018 – Trex at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q EPS $1.25; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% Position in Trex

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 783.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought 19,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,992 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, up from 2,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $175.84. About 412,830 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 6.65% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Adj EPS $2.78; 01/05/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Coverage Assumed by Baird at Outperform vs Previous Rating of Neutral; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q ADJ. OPER MARGIN +15.3%; 23/04/2018 – LabCorp at Walgreens Expands into Florida; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LABCORP’S DIVESTITURE OF FOOD SOLUTIONS BUSINESS IS; 12/03/2018 – LABCORP – PAYMENT OF CONTINGENT CASH INTEREST IS EXPECTED TO BE MADE ON SEPTEMBER 12, 2018; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp to Sell Covance Food Solutions to Eurofins for $670 Million; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s: Labcorp’s Divestiture Of Food Solutions Business Is Credit Positive; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Rev $2.8B; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 10.0% TO 12.0% OVER 2017 REVENUE OF $10.31 BLN

More notable recent Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Trex Q1 earnings miss reflects new product start-up costs – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Trex Company And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “What’s Next? How About Some Trex – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold TREX shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 51.33 million shares or 1.82% less from 52.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 678,401 shares. Curbstone Financial has 15,440 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Navellier Assocs Inc invested in 54,946 shares. Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn reported 664,161 shares. Whittier Tru has invested 0.01% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Pdts Ptnrs Lc holds 0.21% or 59,036 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 100 shares. Clearbridge Lc reported 0.18% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Stifel accumulated 20,273 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 7,687 shares. Regions Financial Corp holds 0% or 40 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 0.03% or 170,150 shares. Tower Capital Lc (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 4,119 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 111 shares. Federated Investors Pa invested in 0.03% or 210,664 shares.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10 billion and $6.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc. (NYSE:TFX) by 33,971 shares to 6,125 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amn Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE:AHS) by 38,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,346 shares, and cut its stake in Landstar System Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

More notable recent Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Laboratory Corporation of America Holdingsâ€™s (NYSE:LH) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Twst.com with their article: “Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings: Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event – The Wall Street Transcript” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “A Foolish Take: Blue Apron Looks to Beat the Odds – The Motley Fool” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Deutsche Bank Upgrades Laboratory Corporation of America (LH) to Buy – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rocky Mountain Advisers invested in 0.01% or 17 shares. Hartford Invest Management reported 0.09% stake. Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Bailard reported 1,608 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 1.67M shares. Df Dent And Inc reported 0.05% stake. United Finance Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 32,628 shares. 132,161 are owned by Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky. Cleararc Cap Inc accumulated 2,392 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can owns 85,728 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Creative Planning reported 5,257 shares. Zacks Invest reported 0.16% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Parkside Retail Bank holds 0.01% or 122 shares. 464,667 were reported by Veritas Inv Mgmt Llp. The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc has invested 0.29% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $692,993 activity. On Tuesday, February 12 BELINGARD JEAN-LUC sold $540,407 worth of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) or 3,700 shares.