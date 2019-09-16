Triangle Securities Wealth Management Position in Facebook (FB) Cut by $653,250 as Shares Rose; As Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Market Valuation Declined, London Co Of Virginia Has Raised Stake

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 74.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 3,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 1,118 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $219,000, down from 4,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $530.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $186.06. About 4.83 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – Facebook Extends Push Into Enterprise Market; 16/05/2018 – Apple, Facebook and Tesla’s 13F Season Takeaway (Video); 04/04/2018 – Gottlieb says Facebook, other tech companies must do more to stop illicit opioid sales; 19/03/2018 – Facebook is down 3% after a bad weekend of news; 11/04/2018 – Mark Lehmann Says Facebook Is Smart Enough to Get Things Done (Video); 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC TO PROBE FACEBOOK FOR USE OF PERSONAL DATA -BLOOMBERG NEWS; 11/05/2018 – Facebook is reportedly exploring the creation of its own cryptocurrency; 01/05/2018 – Facebook Will Soon Offer a Dating Service; 26/03/2018 – Tech Among Market’s Biggest Gainers, But Facebook Continues To Drag — MarketWatch; 06/04/2018 – Long before the ‘Big Tech’ backlash, before politicians feared the power of tech leaders and before Facebook users questioned g

London Co Of Virginia increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia bought 17,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The institutional investor held 434,730 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.71M, up from 416,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $96.99. About 663,701 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – ON A CONSTANT-EXCHANGE-RATE BASIS, QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET SALES AND COMPARABLE SALES ROSE 11% AND 7%, RESPECTIVELY; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co 4Q Net $61.9M; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY SEES FY EPS $4.50 TO $4.70, SAW $4.25 TO $4.45; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany quarterly revenue rises 8.5% on strong holiday quarter; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 EPS $4.50-EPS $4.70; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N FY SHR VIEW $4.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM EXPIRES ON JANUARY 31, 2022; 08/03/2018 – Shakopee City Council Approves TIF Redevelopment District; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY 4Q ADJ EPS $1.67, EST. $1.64; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY BOARD HAS APPROVED $250M BUYBACK THROUGH ASR DEAL

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 847,739 shares to 2.62M shares, valued at $133.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 89,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 382,315 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.98 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.