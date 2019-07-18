Triangle Securities Wealth Management Position in Duke Energy New (DUK) Has Decreased by $546,371 as Market Value Declined; Gabelli Securities Stake in A T & T (New) (T) Cut by $4.74 Million

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 22.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 6,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,394 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93 million, down from 27,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $89. About 193,119 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 27/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROPOSES RATE INCREASE IN SOUTH CAROLINA; 05/04/2018 – DUKE SPOKESWOMAN KAREN WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 20/04/2018 – Florida PSC: Enter titleFlorida PSC Saves Duke Energy Customers Millions of Dollars; 02/04/2018 – DUK SEES NEW CITRUS PLANT’S UNITS 1,2 START SERVICE IN SEPT,NOV; 20/04/2018 – DUKE RAISES BRUNSWICK 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 85%: NRC; 13/04/2018 – Kenturcky PSC: April 13, 2018 – PSC Cuts Duke Energy Electric Rate Request; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy Sets Targets on Carbon Dioxide, Plans Renewables Investments; 05/04/2018 – DUKE SAYS BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RECONNECTED TO GRID; 01/05/2018 – Duke Energy named one of America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 12/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280283 – DUKE ENERGY FIELD SERVICES PIPELINE ECTOR COUNTY

Gabelli Securities Inc decreased its stake in A T & T Inc (New) (T) by 75.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc sold 152,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,700 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, down from 203,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in A T & T Inc (New) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $33.18. About 5.41 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – NEW: AT&T says it fully cooperated with special counsel Robert Mueller regarding Michael Cohen; 20/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner: sob story; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Made Payments to Trump’s Attorney Michael Cohen (Video); 30/03/2018 – Alorica Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 06/04/2018 – AT&T INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS EXPIRED AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 5, 2018; 30/03/2018 – Time Warner: Dividend Payable May 1 With April 10 Record Date, Aligning Timing With AT&T Dividend Timing; 12/05/2018 – The AT&T-Cohen issue proves President Trump is “draining the swamp,” the White House says; 28/03/2018 – AT&T faces $1.1bn in payouts over Time Warner bid funding; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – FOLLOWING TIME WARNER DEAL CLOSE, PLANS TO INTRODUCE WATCHTV, A PACKAGE WITHOUT LOCAL PROGRAMMING OR SPORTS-ONLY CHANNELS; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Hired Cohen’s Firm ‘To Provide Insights’ Into New Administration

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85M and $190.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 4,024 shares to 34,560 shares, valued at $2.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Managed Portfolio Ser by 87,713 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,278 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va holds 21,595 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Il holds 0.03% or 2,783 shares. Toth Financial Advisory has 0.03% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 1,447 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc reported 0.55% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Magnetar Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.02% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 11,476 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership, a Michigan-based fund reported 49 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt Limited reported 0.47% stake. Covington has 11,293 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.12% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) or 1.23M shares. Bowen Hanes & Inc reported 12,425 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Iowa Natl Bank reported 39,985 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Northwestern Mutual Wealth, Wisconsin-based fund reported 68,808 shares. Altavista Wealth Inc holds 16,284 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 8.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.93 per share. DUK’s profit will be $735.33M for 22.03 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.55% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 1.10% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.91 per share. T’s profit will be $6.57 billion for 9.22 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

