Triangle Securities Wealth Management Maintains Stake in Chevron New (CVX); Bank Of Hawaii Raised Its Stake in Realty Income (O) by $494,940

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought 2,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,368 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, up from 16,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $124.05. About 3.08 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Downstream Earnings $728M; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-At energy summit, climate pits U.S. against Europe; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B-$20B Annual Investment Range Through 2020; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns a definitive Ba3 rating to Star Energy’s senior secured notes; 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Successfully Starts New Ethane Cracker in Baytown, Texas; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW

Bank Of Hawaii increased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 49.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii bought 6,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,553 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 13,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $70.07. About 538,813 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 31.24% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.81% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 13/03/2018 REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR FROM 21.9C; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP – FFO PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED WAS $0.79; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 Million Of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share; 27/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Realty Income Corp $500m 7Y +125; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 M of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 03/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME NAMES MARK E. HAGAN CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85 million and $190.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5,457 shares to 5,552 shares, valued at $319,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 6,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,394 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $838,808 activity.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Energy Investing Showdown: Midstream/MLPs Vs. Majors Vs. Broader Energy – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron, ConocoPhillips better investments than Exxon, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Consider Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Big U.K. investor dumps Exxon over climate change – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Gasping For Energy: Sector Tries To Mount Q2 Earnings Recovery – Benzinga” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Stack Finance Mngmt has 2.09% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 141,465 shares. Martin And Company Tn invested 0.64% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Gibson Cap Ltd Llc reported 2,539 shares stake. The California-based Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.5% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Iowa-based Security Bancshares Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has invested 0.47% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Lathrop Invest Mngmt stated it has 3,331 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Auxier Asset Mngmt has invested 0.61% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.35% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Professional Advisory Svcs Inc reported 4,000 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability accumulated 1.04 million shares. 26,720 were accumulated by Essex Financial Serv. Broderick Brian C holds 31,136 shares or 1.37% of its portfolio. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1% or 51,777 shares. Lord Abbett Commerce Ltd invested in 1.16% or 2.84 million shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 13.81 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connors Investor Service, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,438 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 370,496 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Florida-based Sabal has invested 0.11% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Dupont Capital Corp accumulated 44,053 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Farmers Comml Bank holds 54,491 shares. Missouri-based Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.22% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Pnc Financial Services has 0% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 44,418 shares. Prudential Fincl, New Jersey-based fund reported 271,740 shares. Moreover, Bp Public Ltd Llc has 0.11% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 37,000 shares. Eagle Asset Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 87,524 shares. Indiana-based Old Natl Bank & Trust In has invested 0.01% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Susquehanna Interest Grp Llp has invested 0% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Duncker Streett Co holds 27,454 shares. Veritable LP reported 4,697 shares.

More notable recent Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Expected Dividend Increases In July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Will Top REIT Realty Income Be in 10 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Realty Check: Real Growth Vs. Potential Risks – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Impressed By A. O. Smith Corporation’s (NYSE:AOS) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Realty Income: An Overpriced SWAN Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 12, 2019.