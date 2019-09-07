Triangle Securities Wealth Management Maintains Holding in Chevron New (CVX); Selkirk Management Has Cut Holding in Charter Communication (CHTR) by $1.83 Million as Stock Rose

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought 2,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 18,368 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, up from 16,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $118.26. About 4.21M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ON TRACK FOR $1-3 BILLION IN ASSET SALES IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – AT $60 BBL, EXPECT 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE 4 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT HIGHER THAN LAST YEAR, EXCLUDING ASSET SALES- PRESENTATION; 21/03/2018 – SHELL, TOTAL, CHEVRON ARE BIDDERS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 05/03/2018 – Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 07/03/2018 – Anonymous: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 25/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR COURT AWARDS CHEVRON $38M VS ECUADORIAN CONSPIRATORS; 25/04/2018 – Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Rev $37.76B; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO: STEEL TARIFFS COULD INCREASE COSTS FOR US

Selkirk Management Llc decreased its stake in Charter Communication (CHTR) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selkirk Management Llc sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 27,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44 million, down from 32,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selkirk Management Llc who had been investing in Charter Communication for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $425.72. About 625,063 shares traded. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has risen 31.13% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CHTR News: 21/03/2018 – DORIAN LPG ENTERS INTO $70M SALES/BAREBOAT CHARTER ARRANGEMENT; 03/05/2018 – TOP SHIPS INC – HAS EXTENDED FIRM PERIOD OF TIME CHARTER OF M/T ECO FLEET WITH BP SHIPPING LIMITED FOR SIX MONTHS; 02/04/2018 – State Dept: U.S. Department of State Renews Charter of Cultural Property Advisory Committee; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING- GROSS CHARTER RATE IS $12,600/DAY,MINUS 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES,FOR MINIMUM OF 12 TO MAXIMUM OF 15 MONTHS FOR M/V ARETHUSA; 03/04/2018 – Charter to Hold Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial and Operating Results; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Columbia Heights council kicks mayoral term issue back to Charter Commission; 03/04/2018 – CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS- SENIOR SECURED NOTES CONSIST OF $800 MLN 2038 NOTES WITH 5.375% INTEREST, TO BE ISSUED AT 98.846% OF AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 18/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Direct Continuation of Time Charter Contract for m/v Santa Barbara With Cargill and a New Time Ch; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – PARTNERSHIP WITH CHARTER WILL UTILIZE COMCAST EMPLOYEES TO SUPPORT DEVELOPMENT OF PLATFORM ON BEHALF OF BOTH COS; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – MERGER AGREEMENT HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY EACH OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CHARTER AND CENTERSTATE

Analysts await Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.74 earnings per share, down 17.54% or $0.37 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CHTR’s profit will be $373.99M for 61.17 P/E if the $1.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Charter Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 0 investors sold CHTR shares while 1 reduced holdings. only 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 145,942 shares or 1.91% less from 148,782 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww Mkts accumulated 106,374 shares. Selkirk Mgmt Ltd Company reported 5.35% of its portfolio in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR). Covey Advsr Lc holds 12,368 shares.

More notable recent Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/26/2019: PRO, LIQT, PBI – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Charter Communications (CHTR) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Charter Starts 2019 Strong – Seeking Alpha” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Charter Communications, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CHTR) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85 million and $190.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5,457 shares to 5,552 shares, valued at $319,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,990 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wisconsin-based Johnson has invested 0.38% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Farmers Savings Bank reported 42,281 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 63,168 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Timber Creek Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 26,130 shares or 2.17% of its portfolio. Moreover, Crawford Counsel has 2.26% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 365,366 were reported by Bartlett Ltd Com. Roanoke Asset Management accumulated 4,430 shares. Bb&T Ltd Com accumulated 582,747 shares. North Point Managers Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 2,775 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 35,000 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Moors Cabot accumulated 154,474 shares or 1.25% of the stock. Highland Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 152,621 shares or 1.43% of the stock. 348 are held by Hwg Partnership. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mgmt invested 2.74% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 10,800 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings.