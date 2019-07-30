Triangle Securities Wealth Management Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $1.02 Million; Market Value Rose; Baillie Gifford & Company Upped Its Analog Devices (ADI) Holding

Baillie Gifford & Company increased its stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by 5.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company bought 20,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 374,305 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.40 million, up from 353,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Analog Devices for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $121.04. About 330,592 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Analog Devices; 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q ADJ REV $1.51B, EST. $1.47B; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 08/03/2018 Analog Devices Adds Innovative RADAR Technology For Industrial And Automotive Markets With Acquisition Of Symeo GmbH; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 36.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 15,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,240 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, down from 41,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $140.53. About 5.71 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 27/04/2018 – @JimCramer Remix: @Microsoft and @intel could rule the world again; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Liddell named White House deputy chief of staff; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tech firms to pledge not to assist governments in cyberattacks – NYT; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Is Said to Leave for Role at Google; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft Will Share Data, Tools to Speed Chinese AI Development; 22/03/2018 – Quorum Announces United States Expansion Plans With New Franchise Support and Integration; 03/04/2018 – Electric Imp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 08/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT COLLABORATE IN INTERNET OF THINGS SOLUTION

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $271,269 activity.

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $91.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc by 97,626 shares to 7.51M shares, valued at $844.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Cl.A (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.20 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15.80 million shares, and cut its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Analog Devices Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analog Devices (ADI) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate Analog Devices (ADI) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IWS, SRE, FIS, ADI: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 106% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag owns 1.11M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer & Inc reported 28,399 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Inc reported 0.01% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Associated Banc has 0.78% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Timucuan Asset Mngmt Fl, a Florida-based fund reported 820,650 shares. Broderick Brian C owns 2.67% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 71,093 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 68,022 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 38,646 shares. Ledyard Bank & Trust invested 0.15% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Aviva Public Limited stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Massmutual Com Fsb Adv invested 0% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Novare Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.84% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Utah Retirement holds 69,730 shares. Adage Capital Ptnrs Lc has 396,907 shares. Piedmont Advsr reported 10,161 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85M and $190.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 14,693 shares to 39,765 shares, valued at $4.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Managed Portfolio Ser by 87,713 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,278 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.