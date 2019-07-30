Triangle Securities Wealth Management Lowered Its Union Pacific (UNP) Holding; Under Armour Class A (UAA) Shorts Decreased By 27.23%

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 36.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 2,340 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Triangle Securities Wealth Management holds 3,990 shares with $667,000 value, down from 6,330 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $125.05 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.88% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $177.5. About 3.28 million shares traded or 3.35% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO MISS 2019 TARGET OF 60% OPERATING RATIO; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 09:46 AM; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains

Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE:UAA) had a decrease of 27.23% in short interest. UAA’s SI was 24.32M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 27.23% from 33.41 million shares previously. With 9.13 million avg volume, 3 days are for Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE:UAA)’s short sellers to cover UAA’s short positions. The SI to Under Armour Inc Class A’s float is 6.46%. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $27.44. About 6.80M shares traded or 42.43% up from the average. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) has risen 15.84% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.41% the S&P500. Some Historical UAA News: 01/05/2018 – UNDER ARMOUR 1Q CALL HAS BEGUN; 29/03/2018 – UNDER ARMOUR – ON MARCH 25, MYFITNESSPAL TEAM BECAME AWARE UNAUTHORIZED PARTY ACQUIRED DATA ASSOCIATED WITH MYFITNESSPAL USER ACCOUNTS IN LATE FEB 2018; 01/05/2018 – UNDER ARMOUR STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS 14C TO 19C, EST. 17C; 01/05/2018 – UNDER ARMOUR: 2Q REVENUE SIMILAR TO 1Q; 24/05/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB uniform deal; 01/05/2018 – Under Armour 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 29/03/2018 – Under Armour discloses data breach affecting 150m user accounts; 29/03/2018 – UNDER ARMOUR – WORKING WITH LEADING DATA SECURITY FIRMS TO ASSIST IN ITS INVESTIGATION, AND ALSO COORDINATING WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT AUTHORITIES; 01/05/2018 – Under Armour 1Q Adj EPS 0c; 26/05/2018 – Footwear News: Exclusive: The Rock Gets His Own Signature Sneaker From Under Armour

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 18.26 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $182.86’s average target is 3.02% above currents $177.5 stock price. Union Pacific had 15 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of UNP in report on Friday, July 19 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Monday, April 22. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Monday, July 8 by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $19700 target in Wednesday, June 12 report. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, June 13. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was downgraded by Loop Capital Markets.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Union Pacific declares $0.97 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Union Pacific Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific’s Q2 earnings beat eases railroad fears – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Under Armour, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $11.67 billion. The firm offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes. It has a 1960 P/E ratio. It also provides various footwear products, including running, basketball, cleated, slides and performance training, and outdoor footwear.