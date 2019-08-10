Triangle Securities Wealth Management Lowered Its Union Pacific (UNP) Holding by $390,780; Sentinel Trust Company Lba Stake in Citigroup (C) Has Trimmed by $2.28 Million as Valuation Rose

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 36.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 2,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 3,990 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $667,000, down from 6,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $168.01. About 2.10 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs; 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 08:23 AM

Sentinel Trust Company Lba decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 88.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sentinel Trust Company Lba sold 36,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 4,790 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $298,000, down from 41,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sentinel Trust Company Lba who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $66.05. About 13.03 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 05/03/2018 – Democrats ask Kushner cos, White House for loan-related documents; 07/05/2018 – Activist Investor ValueAct Has a Roughly $1.2 Billion Stake in Citigroup; 22/03/2018 – Citi restricts gun sales by retail clients; 27/03/2018 – Citigroup, Morgan Stanley Gender Pay Gap Wider Than Some Rivals; 22/03/2018 – Citigroup Restricts Some Gun Sales by Its Customers (Correct); 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CITIGROUP’S ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES WAS $12.4 BLN AT QUARTER END COMPARED TO $12.0 BLN; 20/03/2018 – CapMarketsAfrica: Ghana Is Said to Name Citi, Three Others to Market Eurobond; 20/03/2018 – Citi Hires Women-Owned Firms to Lead Distribution of $250 Million Citigroup Inc. Subordinated Bond Issuance; 18/05/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY INC LOXO.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $178 FROM $151; 18/04/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Gp Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 20,195 shares. Peoples Finance Corporation reported 2,208 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. World Asset Mngmt accumulated 159,251 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Jump Trading Lc has 0.19% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Company Il accumulated 5,030 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Assetmark Inc, a California-based fund reported 5,143 shares. Apriem, a California-based fund reported 6,071 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Co has 9.42 million shares. Deltec Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.17% or 12,600 shares. Kornitzer Cap Management Inc Ks holds 0.01% or 8,605 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Limited Liability Partnership invested 10.63% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Boston Partners holds 1.57% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 19.05M shares. Usca Ria Limited Liability Company reported 0.56% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Redwood Capital Limited Liability holds 3.28% or 770,000 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Liability holds 1.25% or 225,298 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Whitaker Michael sold 7,000 shares worth $442,708.

Sentinel Trust Company Lba, which manages about $367.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 3000 Etf (IWV) by 480,807 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $169.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 8.30 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peak Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 6,354 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Gam Ag has 0.03% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 3,579 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 77,191 are held by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gp Lc. Moreover, Peddock Cap Limited Liability has 0.41% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Sand Hill Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Family Firm, a Maryland-based fund reported 3,966 shares. 61,373 are owned by Shelter Mutual. Scott & Selber reported 14,046 shares. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust holds 1.45% or 13,700 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 437,419 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru Co has invested 0.03% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Altfest L J And Com holds 0.17% or 8,642 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.91% or 68,556 shares. Glenmede Com Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 470,009 shares.