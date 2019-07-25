Triangle Securities Wealth Management Lowered Its Duke Energy New (DUK) Position by $546,371; F&V Capital Management Has Raised Its Position in Conagra Foods (CAG) by $3.20 Million as Stock Price Rose

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 22.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 6,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,394 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93 million, down from 27,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $86.48. About 2.42 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 13/04/2018 – Kenturcky PSC: April 13, 2018 – PSC Cuts Duke Energy Electric Rate Request; 15/05/2018 – Dominion seeks U.S. OK to work on Atlantic Coast natgas pipe in N.C; 26/04/2018 – Grange Insurance Names Damon Porter Chief Human Resources Officer; 26/04/2018 – Duke Energy Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 02/04/2018 – DUK SEES NEW CITRUS PLANT’S UNITS 1,2 START SERVICE IN SEPT,NOV; 29/03/2018 – Duke Energy using North Carolina-based renewable natural gas in first-of-its-kind project; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy Names Harry Sideris Chief Distribution Officer; 05/03/2018 DUKE ENERGY CORP DUK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps advance site readiness projects in six Indiana counties; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.85

F&V Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 92.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc bought 118,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 246,050 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83M, up from 127,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $28.54. About 2.16M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Determined With Conagra That Not in Best Interest to Expend Resources to Challenge FTC; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS COMMENTS ON FTC POSITION ON WESSON PROPOSED SALE; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR GROCERY & SNACKS SEGMENT DECREASED 1% TO $838 MLN IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands FY18 Federal Statutory Tax Rate Will Be Blended Rate; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CAG.N CFO SEES FY ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH NEAR HIGH-END OF -2% TO FLAT RANGE; 21/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – TAX IMPACT CHANGES RESULTED IN A ONE-TIME ESTIMATED INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF $236.7 MLN IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – Conagra mitigates inflation hit with fewer discounts, cost control; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands 3Q EPS 90c; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85 million and $190.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Managed Portfolio Ser by 87,713 shares to 182,278 shares, valued at $4.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 8.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.93 per share. DUK’s profit will be $735.33 million for 21.41 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.55% negative EPS growth.

F&V Capital Management Llc, which manages about $158.07 million and $175.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,150 shares to 156,791 shares, valued at $9.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. Arora Anil bought $48,096 worth of stock. The insider OMTVEDT CRAIG P bought 25,000 shares worth $668,250.