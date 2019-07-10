Triangle Securities Wealth Management Lowered Its Duke Energy New (DUK) Holding by $546,371; Stock Declined; As Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Regions Financial Has Raised Its Holding

Regions Financial Corp increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) by 19.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp bought 3,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,689 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92 million, up from 18,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $95.92. About 2.13M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay, sources say [16:09 BST28 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 21/03/2018 – China Said Pushing Qualcomm for More NXP Fixes in Latest Hurdle; 23/03/2018 – AVGO, QCOM, NXPI: Qualcomm said all 10 of its Director nominees have been re-elected to the Qualcomm Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Withdraw, Refile China Notice of Acquisition; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Date for NXP Deal as China Seeks Concessions; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 16/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 bln NXP takeover; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE, AT MOFCOM REQUEST, TO WITHDRAW & REFILE; 18/05/2018 – BEIJING OFFICIAL SAYS QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL LOOKING MORE OPTIMISTIC NOW – CNBC, CITING DJ; 02/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors 1Q Rev $2.269B

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 22.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 6,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,394 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93M, down from 27,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $89.4. About 2.23M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q EPS 88c; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Hydroelectric Plant Sale to Close in 1Q of 2019; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS PROPOSING OPSB RESCHEDULE ADJUDICATORY HEARING IN COLUMBUS FOR LATER THIS SPRING OR SUMMER; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL 5 SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments for customer services organization and Ohio-Kentucky state president; 30/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s renewable energy portfolio grew almost 20 percent in 2017, according to new report; 08/03/2018 – Duke Becoming Cautious About Building Generation — CERAWeek Market Talk; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps advance site readiness projects in six Indiana counties; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline appli; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westrock Co by 51,934 shares to 107,606 shares, valued at $4.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Dow Jones Ind (DIA) by 1,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,546 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IWM).

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85 million and $190.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Managed Portfolio Ser by 87,713 shares to 182,278 shares, valued at $4.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 33,248 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,444 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

