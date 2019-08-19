Triangle Securities Wealth Management Lowered By $390,780 Its Union Pacific (UNP) Position; Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Gtt Communications (GTT) Stake

Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp decreased Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) stake by 15.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp sold 30,000 shares as Gtt Communications Inc (GTT)’s stock declined 70.44%. The Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp holds 163,700 shares with $5.68 million value, down from 193,700 last quarter. Gtt Communications Inc now has $481.89M valuation. The stock increased 7.41% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $8.55. About 867,562 shares traded or 1.51% up from the average. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 26/03/2018 – GTT Communications: Aleph and Crestview Are Significant Hldrs of Interoute; 25/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – SEMBCORP MARINE SIGN A LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR THE DESIGN AND CONSTRUCTION OF MEMBRANE TANK SOLUTIONS; 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q ROYALTY REV. EU61.5M; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns GTT Communications, Inc. First-Time ‘B’ IDR; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – S&P: GTT’s Negative Outlook Reflects Pro Forma Adjusted Leverage That Is Currently Elevated for the Rating; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Gtt’s Senior Secured Bank Credit Facilities To B2 From B1; 23/04/2018 – DJ GTT Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTT); 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Gtt’s B2 Cfr, Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – VESSELS WILL BE BUILT ON BEHALF OF A EUROPEAN SHIPOWNER; 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 69c

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 36.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 2,340 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Triangle Securities Wealth Management holds 3,990 shares with $667,000 value, down from 6,330 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $117.13B valuation. The stock increased 2.34% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $166.25. About 2.17 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS; 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNP)

Among 4 analysts covering GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. GTT Communications has $50 highest and $900 lowest target. $36’s average target is 321.05% above currents $8.55 stock price. GTT Communications had 8 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained the shares of GTT in report on Friday, August 9 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $45 target in Friday, March 1 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, February 28. The stock of GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Craig Hallum.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acropolis Investment Management Limited Co invested in 800 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Primecap Ca holds 0.33% or 2.68 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Trustmark Comml Bank Trust Department has 0.09% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 5,280 shares. Regent Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.34% or 6,087 shares in its portfolio. Todd Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 175,651 shares. Catalyst Cap Limited Liability Co owns 129,350 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Van Strum Towne reported 3,557 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Com owns 0.27% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 105,835 shares. Magellan Asset Mngmt Limited owns 597,696 shares. American Century has 0.33% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1.96 million shares. Cadinha Ltd has invested 0.54% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.48% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 1.31M shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Forbes J M & Limited Liability Partnership holds 62,987 shares or 2.26% of its portfolio. Cypress Cap Ltd has invested 0.74% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

