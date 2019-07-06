Triangle Securities Wealth Management Lowered Altria Group (MO) Position as Market Valuation Rose; Avalon Global Asset Management Maintains Position in Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 16.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc bought 6,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 47,630 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.57M, up from 41,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $209.42. About 685,395 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 26/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Evident.Io; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.5 – 2km SSW of Palo Cedro, CA; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT IS PARTICULARLY CONCERNING THAT UKRAINIAN CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE APPEARS TO BE TARGET OF POSSIBLE ATTACK; 22/05/2018 – Critical Start Announces New Advanced Threat Analytics App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks,; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Capital’s Raanan launches cyber-focused fund; 17/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Earns Recommended Rating for Traps Advanced Endpoint Protection Offering in NSS Labs Report; 23/04/2018 – Light Street’s Kacher Touts Palo Alto Networks at Sohn: TOPLive; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto Ignite `18 USA; 01/05/2018 – Plant Prefab Completes New Prefabricated Residence in Palo Alto

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 49.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 5,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,552 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 11,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $48.78. About 4.98 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: AS LONG AS CANNABIS IS ILLEGAL, NOT INTERESTED; 19/04/2018 – DJ Altria Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MO); 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WILL BE IN A RANGE OF ABOUT 23% TO 24%; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – REAFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Smokeable Products Segment Rev $5.41B; 26/04/2018 – Altria’s Pricier Cigarettes Help Offset Continuing Volume Drop; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00, REV VIEW $19.64 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Altria May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: GERALD BALILES RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 10/05/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gideon Advisors reported 3,559 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Los Angeles & Equity Research accumulated 177,022 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Stevens Limited Partnership holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 28,297 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank has 0.1% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 2,844 shares. Apg Asset Nv owns 75,119 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Deltec Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 12,500 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated owns 8,452 shares. Cambridge Tru holds 93,846 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Co invested in 0.19% or 533,592 shares. Yorktown Management & Research Incorporated invested in 1,600 shares or 0.13% of the stock. The Ohio-based Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.05% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Numerixs Inv Incorporated has 2,350 shares. Mackenzie invested in 0% or 1,705 shares. Wealthcare Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $27.40 million activity. Another trade for 9,330 shares valued at $1.87M was made by BONVANIE RENE on Tuesday, January 15. Shares for $6.53 million were sold by ZUK NIR on Friday, February 1. Klarich Lee sold $1.68M worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) on Tuesday, February 12.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23 million and $187.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 8,000 shares to 47,700 shares, valued at $11.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennar Corp (Put) (NYSE:LEN) by 85,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reaves W H & Incorporated owns 8,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Franklin Resource Inc invested in 7.54 million shares or 0.23% of the stock. Ameriprise Fincl has 9.03M shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. 22,743 are held by Butensky And Cohen Security. Northstar has invested 0.18% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Parsons Capital Mngmt Inc Ri holds 4,920 shares. Smith Moore And Co holds 23,322 shares. Stonebridge Advisors Lc invested in 7,137 shares or 0.08% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Lvw Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 57,193 shares. 33,563 were reported by Birmingham Cap Mgmt Al. Aviance Prtn Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Shamrock Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Principal Incorporated holds 3.05M shares. Da Davidson & Company holds 130,141 shares.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85M and $190.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 33,248 shares to 40,444 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 2,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,368 shares, and has risen its stake in Managed Portfolio Ser.