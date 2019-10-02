Triangle Securities Wealth Management Increases Stake in Wabtec (WAB); As Crown Holdings (CCK) Stock Price Rose, Barnett & Company Has Upped Holding

Barnett & Company Inc increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 151.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc bought 9,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The institutional investor held 15,100 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $923,000, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.78% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $61.93. About 1.37 million shares traded or 7.83% up from the average. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 660.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought 20,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 23,342 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72M, up from 3,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $66.35. About 1.37M shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 20/04/2018 – General Electric reportedly discussing sale of rail unit to Wabtec; 03/04/2018 – U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SAYS IT REQUIRES KNORR AND WABTEC TO TERMINATE UNLAWFUL AGREEMENTS NOT TO COMPETE FOR EMPLOYEES; 21/05/2018 – FITCH ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME BBB- RATINGS TO WABTEC, OUTLOOK STABLE; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC TO RETAIN NAME AFTER GE TRANSPORTATION DEAL; 21/05/2018 – GE, WABTEC LEADERS DISCUSS DEAL IN CONFERENCE CALL; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, CO’S FREIGHT SEGMENT WILL BE HEADQUARTERED IN CHICAGO; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 26/03/2018 – Wabtec Acquires Annax, A Leading Supplier Of Public Address And Passenger Information Systems For Transit Vehicles; 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Cap Llc reported 34 shares. Private Advisor Group Incorporated Limited Liability accumulated 11,611 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 199,459 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Stoneridge Invest Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 0.71% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 27,935 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). State Teachers Retirement System owns 193,281 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cap Inc Ca has 78,296 shares. Community Retail Bank Of Raymore stated it has 0.12% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Macroview Invest Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Barclays Public accumulated 0.01% or 196,443 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt stated it has 131 shares. 48,798 are held by Eaton Vance. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 599,447 shares. Trillium Asset Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 195,036 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 2.29M shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. 3,000 shares were bought by DeNinno David L, worth $193,530 on Tuesday, May 21. Shares for $652,600 were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J on Tuesday, May 21. On Thursday, May 23 the insider KASSLING WILLIAM E bought $503,520.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85 million and $196.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 11,222 shares to 28,543 shares, valued at $2.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,118 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Barnett & Company Inc, which manages about $382.43 million and $177.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Etf by 29,809 shares to 289,220 shares, valued at $7.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chesapeake Lodging Tr (NYSE:CHSP) by 30,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP).

