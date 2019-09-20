Triangle Securities Wealth Management Holds Stake in Wabtec (WAB); Cheniere Energy (LNG) Shareholder Anchorage Capital Group Trimmed Position as Valuation Rose

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 660.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought 20,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 23,342 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72 million, up from 3,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $73.76. About 777,345 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC: TOO EARLY TO SAY IF GE MINING BUSINESS TO BE DIVESTED; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Say Transaction Is Valued at Approximately $11.1 Billion; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY Rev $4.1B; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Locomotive Unit With Wabtec in $11.1 Billion Merger; 20/05/2018 – GE SAID TO NEAR DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT W/WABTEC:RTRS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAB); 22/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump’s ZTE U-turn; Xerox-Fujifilm; 17/05/2018 – Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Board Member Nickolas W. Vande Steeg Retires

Anchorage Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 32.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc sold 1.90M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 3.90 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $266.73 million, down from 5.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $65.96. About shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA $2.3 BLN TO $2.5 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Makes Offer to Buy Rest of Cheniere Partners; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG COULD OPEN AS LATE AS MAY 2019: CEO SMITH; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY CEO JACK FUSCO COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC QTRLY SHR $1.50 – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 18 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE 1Q EPS $1.50; 05/03/2018 – CHENIERE & GAIL CELEBRATE COMMENCEMENT OF 20-YEAR LNG CONTRACT; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Makes Positive Final Investment Decision on Train 3 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. The insider NEUPAVER ALBERT J bought 10,000 shares worth $652,600. DeNinno David L also bought $193,530 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Tuesday, May 21. $1.19B worth of stock was sold by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO on Friday, August 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85 million and $196.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 18,764 shares to 3,228 shares, valued at $568,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (KIE) by 9,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,170 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT).

