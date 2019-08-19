Triangle Securities Wealth Management Holds Holding in Chevron New (CVX); Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Shares Declined While Thornburg Investment Management Has Decreased Stake by $3.06 Million

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought 2,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 18,368 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, up from 16,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $117.29. About 1.06 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO WIRTH SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/04/2018 12:46 PM; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON COMMENTS ON COST SAVINGS IN U.S. GULF DRILLING WORK; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS WITH RESPECT TO GLOBAL LNG DEMAND, EXPECT SUPPLY GAP DEVELOPING AROUND 2025; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Affirms Cash Flow Growth and Capital Discipline; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 55% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S KARACHAGANAK OILFIELD PLANS 25-DAY MAINTENANCE IN SEPT-OCT 18 -ENERGY MINISTRY; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – APPROVED MERGER INVOLVING CHINA’S LARGEST PETROLEUM REFINERY OWNER, HONG KONG BASED SINOPEC CORP AND CHEVRON SOUTH AFRICA; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEEING SOME COST PRESSURES IN PERMIAN BASIN; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 5.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 203,966 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 3.34 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.30M, down from 3.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.02% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $6.67. About 5.83M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 10/04/2018 – Mylan to Acquire the Global Marketing Rights to a Once-monthly Glatiramer Acetate Pdt Through an Investment and Partnership With Israeli Co Mapi Pharma; 28/03/2018 – Xenon Pharmaceuticals Confirms Closing of Transaction with Teva and Announces Preferred Share Exchange Agreement with BVF Partn; 26/03/2018 – ADHERIUM – U.S. FDA GRANTED 510(K) CLEARANCE FOR OVER THE COUNTER SALE OF SMARTINHALERTM SENSOR FOR ASTRAZENECA’S SYMBICORT AEROSOL ASTHMA INHALER; 06/03/2018 – TALK: TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL EUR 4Y 3.25%-3.5%, 7Y 4.5%-4.75%; 15/04/2018 – TEVA: HISTADRUT WARNS CO. AGAINST CLOSURE OF ASHDOD FACTORY; 05/04/2018 – INDIVIOR FILES PATENT SUITS VS ALVOGEN, TEVA; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 10/05/2018 – TEVA CANADA ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF TEVA-CYCLOSPORINE® OPHTHALMIC EMULSION, THE FIRST GENERIC VERSION OF RESTASIS® IN CANADA FOR THE TREATMENT OF DRY EYE DISEASE; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN – TEVA MAY FIRST BEGIN SELLING ITS GENERIC VERSION OF VASCEPA IN U.S. ON AUGUST 9, 2029, OR EARLIER UNDER CERTAIN CUSTOMARY CIRCUMSTANCES; 27/04/2018 – TEVA SAYS RESULTS SHOW NO NEW OR UNEXPECTED ADVERSE EVENTS

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41 billion and $10.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cnh Indl N V (NYSE:CNHI) by 32,192 shares to 872,986 shares, valued at $8.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 375,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 379,178 shares, and has risen its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Lc has 0.46% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Sumitomo Life reported 62,051 shares. Crestwood Advsr Grp Ltd Com has invested 0.08% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Benjamin F Edwards And Communications accumulated 40,244 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Intrust National Bank Na invested in 1.18% or 37,731 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc has 139,950 shares. Frontier Investment Mgmt invested in 30,286 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Gotham Asset Management has 0.54% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cahill Financial Advsr Inc has invested 0.5% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Putnam Fl Mgmt Co reported 0.14% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Smart Portfolios Lc accumulated 3,779 shares. Moreover, Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 172,020 shares. Blue Chip Prtnrs Inc holds 2.33% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 80,023 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co reported 20.33 million shares. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 323,860 shares.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85M and $190.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15,150 shares to 26,240 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 6,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,394 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS).