Triangle Securities Wealth Management Holding in Altria Group (MO) Has Decreased by $311,049; Virtu Financial Lifted Its Citigroup (C) Stake

Virtu Financial Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 42.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc bought 7,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,654 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 18,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $72.16. About 10.33 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.58 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.60 PCT AT JANUARY END; 07/04/2018 – New York Post: Citigroup wants pot dispensary to stop using its logo; 02/05/2018 – Citigroup Seizes Top Muni Underwriting Slot During Busy April; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS IT EXPECTS QUALCOMM TO CLOSE DEAL WITH CO AT CURRENT PROPOSED PRICE OF $127.50 PER SHARE; 10/05/2018 – SHANKARA BUILDING PRODUCTS – APPROVED RENEWAL OF WORKING CAPITAL LIMITS FROM CITI BANK, KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK, INDUSIND BANK AND AXIS BANK; 06/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Announces Updated Time For Its Presentation At Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference On March 7, 2018; 17/05/2018 – Gulf Breeze News: Egypt’s Banque Misr hires Citi for $500m loan; 15/05/2018 – TechnipFMC to Address Attendees at the Citi 2018 Energy and Utilities Conference; 20/03/2018 – CITI RESPONDS TO QUESTIONS ABOUT CORBAT’S MEETING WITH KUSHNER; 14/03/2018 – Citigroup said a “malicious actor” attempted to gain access to several Citi accounts tied to the Department of Defense

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 49.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 5,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,552 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 11,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $49.86. About 7.29 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.01 million were accumulated by Bahl Gaynor Inc. Fred Alger Mgmt invested in 60,263 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Heartland Consultants stated it has 12,271 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.43% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Leisure Capital Management owns 9,874 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Callahan Lc holds 8,063 shares. Waters Parkerson And Lc invested in 0.35% or 73,123 shares. Pure Financial Inc invested in 0.06% or 5,301 shares. 397,339 were reported by Nomura Asset Management Ltd. Maverick Cap Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Strs Ohio reported 1.24 million shares. Adirondack has 3,134 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc invested in 7,154 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Grimes & reported 8,387 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Co accumulated 20,601 shares.

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Tr Ii (AGQ) by 29,197 shares to 16,602 shares, valued at $406,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 102,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,385 shares, and cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brighton Jones Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 8,829 shares. Cubic Asset Ltd Liability has invested 1.8% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 3.56M shares stake. Norinchukin Bancorporation The holds 0.15% or 185,664 shares. 750,112 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Colrain Ltd Liability Corp has invested 4.78% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Daiwa Secs Grp invested in 201,721 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 5.19 million shares. Schneider Cap Corp has 7.28% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sterling Investment Incorporated reported 12,117 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 1.09% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 77,844 were reported by Connable Office Inc. Freestone Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company, Washington-based fund reported 39,607 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests holds 0.01% or 1,869 shares. Blue Financial Capital Incorporated invested in 0.46% or 14,074 shares.