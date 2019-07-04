Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has Upped Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Stake by $1.42 Million as Stock Rose; As Valero Energy New (VLO) Valuation Declined, Cibc World Markets Cut by $19.96 Million Its Holding

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 783.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought 19,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,992 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62M, up from 2,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $176.22. About 455,237 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 6.65% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 10.0% TO 12.0% OVER 2017 REVENUE OF $10.31 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Net $173.2M; 22/03/2018 – LABCORP – CO, APPALACHIAN REGIONAL HEALTHCARE ENTERED MULTI-YEAR, COMPREHENSIVE LABORATORY PARTNERSHIP; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s: Labcorp’s Divestiture Of Food Solutions Business Is Credit Positive; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Deal With Eurofins Is All-Cash Transaction; 07/03/2018 – Bionik Laboratories Corp. and Curexo Enter Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Sale of Robotic Rehabilitation Systems in U.S; 12/03/2018 – LABCORP – PAYMENT OF CONTINGENT CASH INTEREST IS EXPECTED TO BE MADE ON SEPTEMBER 12, 2018; 22/03/2018 – LabCorp and Appalachian Regional Healthcare Create Comprehensive Laboratory Collaboration; 27/04/2018 – News On Airware Labs Corp. (AIRW) Now Under INLB; 12/03/2018 – LABCORP 0 CPN CONV NOTES DUE ’21 TO ACCRUE CONTINGENT INTEREST

Cibc World Markets Inc decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 81.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc sold 237,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 54,424 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, down from 291,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $81.98. About 2.22 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 28.05% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 19/04/2018 – VLO: Wtf is going on??; 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – CONTINUES TO TARGET TOTAL PAYOUT RATIO BETWEEN 40 AND 50 PCT OF ADJ NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018; 19/04/2018 – LILLIAN RIOJAS, VALERO SPOKESWOMAN, COMMENTS BY EMAIL; 14/05/2018 – VALERO BUYS PURE BIOFUELS DEL PERU; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – CONTINUES TO TARGET A TOTAL PAYOUT RATIO BETWEEN 40 AND 50 PCT OF ADJ NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPER. ACTIVITIES FOR 2018; 10/04/2018 – Venezuelan crude sales to the United States rose in March; 03/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.80/SHR; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282631 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $692,993 activity. $540,407 worth of stock was sold by BELINGARD JEAN-LUC on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85M and $190.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 23,899 shares to 34,338 shares, valued at $5.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 3,186 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,259 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $84,970 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shopify Inc by 850,184 shares to 865,184 shares, valued at $178.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 13,592 shares in the quarter, for a total of 188,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).