Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has Upped Its Wabtec (WAB) Stake by $1.48 Million; Shares Rose; Pinnacle Holdings Has Trimmed Bank Of America (BAC) Position as Share Value Rose

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 660.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought 20,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 23,342 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72 million, up from 3,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $65.49. About 977,263 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 20/04/2018 – GE Is Said in Talks to Unload Rail Unit in Deal With Wabtec (Video); 21/05/2018 – WABTEC, GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; GE TO GET $2.9 BLN CASH; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY Adj EPS $3.80; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS’ RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 22/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 21/05/2018 – GE’s Transportation Unit To Merge With Wabtec In A Deal Valued At $11.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – GE IS SAID IN TALKS TO UNLOAD RAIL BUSINESS IN DEAL WITH WABTEC; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Rail Division With Wabtec in $11 Billion Deal; 21/05/2018 – GE merges transport unit with Wabtec in $11.1bn deal

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 1.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 562 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 40,843 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18 billion, down from 41,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $264.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $28.37. About 41.83M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 05/04/2018 – BOFA FINANCE PRICES OFFERING OF $250M NOTES DUE MAY 2023; 14/05/2018 – Lexicon Pharma at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO SAYS SEES BIGGEST OPPORTUNITIES IN PRIME BROKERAGE; 14/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Fall 12% This Year, BofA Leads; 07/05/2018 – ‘We want to get cash out of the system’ with mobile payments, Bank of America’s digital chief says; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America: Tax Act Resulted in Ongoing Reduction to Effective Tax Rate of About 9 Percentage Points; 30/03/2018 – NXT-ID Inc. to File Year-end Earnings, Schedule Investor Webcast to Discuss 2017 Results; 26/04/2018 – DealStreetAsia: Bofa not pushing for investment banking for China; 05/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Bank of America Continues Expansion in Baltimore County, With Plans to Add Several Hundred Jobs in Hunt Valley

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks Looking to Benefit From GE’s Misfortunes – The Motley Fool” on March 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Share Price Is Down 27% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Culp Has to Do This to Keep General Electric Stock Moving Higher – Investorplace.com” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wabtec -5.4% on downgrade at Buckingham – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kristine Kubacki Named Wabtec’s Vice President of Investor Relations – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85M and $196.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 11,222 shares to 28,543 shares, valued at $2.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 18,764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,228 shares, and cut its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. GENERAL ELECTRIC CO had sold 16.97 million shares worth $1.19B. $652,600 worth of stock was bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J on Tuesday, May 21. Shares for $193,530 were bought by DeNinno David L on Tuesday, May 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 213 are held by Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Tn. Bancorp Of Mellon Corp accumulated 1.07 million shares. Fairpointe Capital Ltd Company has invested 3.49% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Thompson Management reported 58,507 shares. Essex Investment Ltd Liability accumulated 10,919 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md invested in 0.12% or 11.50M shares. Johnson Fin Grp Inc Inc has 304 shares. Hilton Cap Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 43 shares. Paragon Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Northeast Inv Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Seabridge Invest Advisors Lc has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Pzena Investment Lc has invested 1.21% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). The New York-based Needham Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.17% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Fukoku Mutual Life Co stated it has 169 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Intersect Capital Ltd stated it has 34,262 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Gendell Jeffrey L invested in 3.31% or 911,710 shares. Snow Mgmt LP invested 3.68% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pictet And Cie (Europe) has 112,934 shares. 655.15M are owned by Vanguard Grp Inc. Barclays Plc reported 15.93 million shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Moreover, Linscomb & Williams Inc has 0.1% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc reported 1.47 million shares. Northeast Financial Consultants holds 232,689 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Jag Mgmt Ltd Llc, a Missouri-based fund reported 6,968 shares. Frontier Invest Mgmt holds 0.27% or 139,522 shares in its portfolio. Smith Chas P Associate Pa Cpas stated it has 13,697 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Howe And Rusling holds 288,628 shares or 1.45% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated reported 41.30M shares. Credit Cap Ltd Liability Co has invested 2.42% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The Smartest People on Wall Street Are Buying These 3 Stocks – The Motley Fool” on September 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank Of America: The Reason To Stay Long The Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: BAC, TWTR, NVDA, BB, MDB – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Bank Of America – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Undervalued Bank of America Stock Needs to Catch a Break – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.